Inaugural JBE SummitFest Postponed, Virtual SummitFest Announced

Read an important message regarding the newly announced Virtual Summitfest.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are faced with no choice but to postpone the first JBE Triple A SummitFest in Boulder, CO, scheduled for August 4-7, 2020, until August 2021. While we were looking forward to seeing all of our friends and colleagues as we celebrate the Triple A format, the priority is the health and safety of everyone in our Triple A community and the citizens of Boulder, CO, which has hosted us every summer for close to three decades.

We are currently working with the artists previously announced to create Virtual SummitFest 2020 (VSF) on the Jack Barton Entertainment Facebook page on the evenings of August 5-6, 2020 with a virtual tip jar directly connected to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, benefiting live music workers and musicians who can't earn a living again until large gatherings are permitted. All the details will be revealed very soon, including information on a Triple A Watch Party in our Virtual Fox Balcony on Zoom, where the Triple A community can opt-in to hang out and watch the performances and Award announcements together. Artists already confirmed include Fruition, Nahko and Medicine For The People, Diana DeMuth, Hollis Brown, Jensen McRae, Joe George and Will Hoge with more to be announced soon. Additionally, SummitFest 2021 will take place August 3-6, 2021 at the Fox Theatre and Embassy Suites in Boulder, CO, as had been planned for this year. All Access will remain on board as Official Media Sponsor for both 2021 and VSF.

"I want to thank all the artists and labels that had committed to play and support SummitFest 2020, as well as everyone who was planning to attend," comments JBE president Jack Barton. "It's also important to thank the entire Triple A community that has supported this event since its original inception under the Gavin banner and throughout the decades. It is the talented and passionate artists, radio personnel, promotion community and managers who believe in the format that make events like this possible. JBE is merely the conduit for you to share your passion, knowledge and music, and we appreciate you offering us the opportunity to help you fulfill your missions. We're excited to virtually connect with VSF and we can't wait to welcome you back to Boulder in 2021 when this international health situation has improved."

Embassy Suites will automatically cancel all reservations for the 2020 event and we will announce when they are taking reservations for 2021. All registrations purchased for 2020 remain valid for 2021. If you would instead like your registration refunded, please send your request to summitfest@jackbartonentertainment.com and include your Order Number, number of registrations and Registrant Names. We will accept refund requests for 30 days through June 6, 2020 and begin the refund process once all requests are received.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You