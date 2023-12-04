Ilana Glazer to Perform at Paramount Theatre in February

Comedy Works Entertainment proudly welcomes ILANA GLAZER LIVE! to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 8:00pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8th at 10:00am and may be purchased at ParamountDenver.com.

About Ilana Glazer:

Ilana Glazer is a creator and comedian who co-created and co-starred in the critically acclaimed series BROAD CITY. Her debut stand-up comedy special, THE PLANET IS BURNING is on Amazon Prime, and her film FALSE POSITIVE which she co-wrote and starred in, was produced by A24 and available on Hulu. She was also cast in the film ROUGH NIGHT and THE AFTERPARTY for Apple TV+. Ilana is the co-founder of the non-profit Generator Collective, which was founded in 2016. Generator Collective defines minimal civic engagement and aims to humanize policy through people-powered stories on social media. Ilana is currently on tour for ILANA GLAZER LIVE, performing stand up comedy across the country.