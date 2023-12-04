Ilana Glazer to Perform at Paramount Theatre in February

The performance will take place on February 13, 2024
Comedy Works Entertainment proudly welcomes ILANA GLAZER LIVE! to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 8:00pm.
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8th at 10:00am and may be purchased at ParamountDenver.com.
About Ilana Glazer:
Ilana Glazer is a creator and comedian who co-created and co-starred in the critically acclaimed series BROAD CITY. Her debut stand-up comedy special, THE PLANET IS BURNING is on Amazon Prime, and her film FALSE POSITIVE which she co-wrote and starred in, was produced by A24 and available on Hulu. She was also cast in the film ROUGH NIGHT and THE AFTERPARTY for Apple TV+. Ilana is the co-founder of the non-profit Generator Collective, which was founded in 2016. Generator Collective defines minimal civic engagement and aims to humanize policy through people-powered stories on social media. Ilana is currently on tour for ILANA GLAZER LIVE, performing stand up comedy across the country.
