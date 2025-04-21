Harland Williams Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works has announced that Harland Williams will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark. Comedian and Actor Harland Williams is known the world over for his hilarious movie roles and outlandish stand up and sketch comedy routines.

Williams is best known for his roles in films such as Dumb and Dumber, Something About Mary, Half Baked, Rocketman, Sorority Boys, and more. His stand-up comedy routines, have been seen on Letterman, The Tonight Show, Conan O’Brian, HBO, Comedy Central and everywhere else. His improvisational skills led to him winning the award for best improviser on NBC’s prime time series, Thank God You Are Here (available on YouTube).

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.

