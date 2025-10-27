Hari Kondabolu To Perform At Comedy Works Downtown In Larimer Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy Works has announced that award-winning comedian, writer, and podcaster Hari Kondabolu will headline Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square from October 30 through November 1. Recognized by The New York Times as “one of the most exciting political comics in stand-up today,” Kondabolu has built a national following for his incisive humor and thoughtful social commentary.

Kondabolu’s work spans multiple platforms. His 2018 Netflix special Warn Your Relatives was named one of the year’s best by Time, Paste Magazine, Cosmopolitan, E! Online, and Mashable. He currently co-hosts Netflix’s Snack vs. Chef with Megan Stalter and recently released a new special, Vacation Baby, available on Hulu and YouTube.

His 2017 truTV documentary The Problem with Apu sparked an international conversation about race and representation in popular culture, earning acclaim from The Nation and finding a place in academic curricula nationwide. Kondabolu has also released two albums on the Kill Rock Stars label — Waiting for 2042 and Mainstream American Comic — and has appeared on Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Late Show with David Letterman. A former correspondent on FX’s Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell, he is also a regular panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me and co-hosted the podcast Politically Reactive.

Ticket Information

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, October 30, at 7:30 p.m. ($30); Friday, October 31, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ($30); and Saturday, November 1, at 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ($30–$35). Advance tickets are available at ComedyWorks.com.