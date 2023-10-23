George Lopez Comes to Paramount Theatre, February 24

Comedy Works Entertainment and AEG Presents will welcome George Lopez to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, February 24th at 7:00pm.

George Lopez's illustrious and multi-faceted career encompasses television, film, standup comedy, and late-night television.

Lopez begins shooting the pilot for his upcoming NBC comedy Lopez vs Lopez featuring his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez later this fall. The sitcom about a blue-collar family is set to premiere in 2022.

Like many African Americans comedians before him, George Lopez broke ground for Latino comics by embracing his ethnicity and confronting racial stereotypes head on. He is currently performing stand up in arenas across the country on his OMG Hi! Comedy Tour, through 2022. His original comedy special We'll Do It For Half for Netflix premiered globally in the summer of 2020. Prior to that, Lopez joined Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, and Cedric the Entertainer onstage for The Comedy Get Down which inspired a scripted comedy series based on the tour for BET. In 2017, Lopez completed a nationwide tour for The Wall World.

Lopez has four HBO specials to his credit: The Wall (2017), It's Not Me, It's You (2012), Tall, Dark and Chicano (2009) which was also GRAMMY nominated for Best Comedy Album, and America's Mexican (2007). He performed as part of HBO and TBS's Comic Relief 2006. His acclaimed comedy concert, Why You Crying?, debuted on Showtime in 2004.

He released his third standup CD, El Mas Chingon, in 2006, which also earned Lopez his second GRAMMY nomination in the category of Best Comedy Album. In 2004, he was nominated for a GRAMMY in the same category for his CD Team Leader.

On television, Lopez produced and starred in Lopez, a semi-autobiographical single camera sitcom for two seasons on TV Land. The series explored his struggle between two worlds and the crises that are often of his own making. In 2014, Lopez co-created and starred in the multi-camera ensemble comedy Saint George for FX. He hosted TBS' inaugural late night talk show, Lopez Tonight, for two seasons. It represented Lopez's return to series television after co-creating, writing, producing, and starring in Warner Bros. Television's groundbreaking hit television sitcom George Lopez, which ran for six seasons on ABC. The show remains a hit with viewers in syndication on both broadcast stations and cable tv's Nick at Nite, ranking as one of the top-rated shows on the network in addition to being one of the top 5 comedies and top 20 weekly programs in syndication.

He has hosted the Latin Grammy Awards twice and co-hosted the Emmy Awards in 2003.

In film, Lopez most recently starred in Walking with Herb opposite Edward James Olmos and Mary McDonnell. The faith-based story was inspired by Joe S. Bullock's novel of the same name. He appeared in IFC Films' modern-day Western No Man's Land opposite Frank Grillo, Jake Allyn and Andie MacDowell, and received high praise for the performance. Other feature films include the crime thriller, The Tax Collector with Shia LaBeouf, El Chicano alongside Raúl Castillo, Aimee Garcia, and Emilio Rivera, the box-office romantic comedy hit Valentine's Day directed by Garry Marshall, River Runs Red, Swing Vote, The Spy Next Door with Jackie Chan, The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl, Henry Poole Is Here and Balls of Fury, Real Women Have Curves and Ken Loach's acclaimed drama, Bread and Roses . He starred and produced the inspirational drama, Spare Parts, based on a true story about four undocumented Mexican American teenagers from Phoenix who team up to build an underwater robot that wins the national robotics competition. An icon and advocate for Latinos' move into the mainstream, Lopez was the focus of the award-winning documentary Brown is the New Green: George Lopez and the American Dream as he struggles to represent Latinos in a manner true to their realities and aspirations.

Lopez was the voice for a series of characters in a string of animated blockbuster films including Zook in Gnome Alone, Rafael in Rio and Rio 2 along with Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway and Jesse Eisenberg, Thurman in Escape from Planet Earth opposite Jane Lynch and Sofia Vergara, Grouchy Smurf in The Smurfs 1 and 2, Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite, and The Beverly Hills Chihuahua 1, 2, and 3.

In May 2004, Lopez's autobiography, Why You Crying?, entered The New York Times Bestsellers Top 20 List. The book was co-written by Emmy winning writer and sportscaster Armen Keteyian. Lopez released his second memoir in 2013, I'm Not Gonna Lie And Other Lies You Tell When You Turn 50, in which he shares the unabashed and hilarious truth about aging – as only he can.

In 2005, Time Magazine named him one of the 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America and the Harris Poll named him one of the Top Ten Favorite Television Personalities. The following year, Lopez received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27th at 10:00am and may be purchased at Click Here. This show will be ages 18+.