GOODNIGHT MOON Cast and Creative Team Revealed at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts will bring Goodnight Moon back to the Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre beginning October 24, 2025. The production, part of the Theatre for Young Audiences program, will run through January 25, 2026, with 155 student matinee and public performances designed for Pre-K through 3rd grade audiences.

Adapted for the stage by Chad Henry, the musical brings to life Bunny, the kittens and mittens, the bears and chairs, the red balloon, the not-so-quiet old lady, and of course, the cow jumping over the moon. Whimsical music and choreography capture the spirit of one of the world’s most beloved picture books, introducing young children to the magic of live theatre.

The cast will feature Joanie Brosseau-Rubald as Old Lady Bunny/Cat/Bear, Randy Chalmers as Tooth Fairy/Dog/Bear, Heidi Carann Snider as Cow/Mouse/Bear, and Elton Tanega as Bunny. Michaela Murray and Brian Watson will serve as understudies.

Allison Watrous will direct, with music direction by Jordan Ortman. The creative team also includes scenic design by Lisa M. Orzolek, costume design by Kevin Copenhaver, lighting design by Charles R. Macleod, sound design by Jason Ducat, choreography by Diana Dresser, and casting by Grady Soapes, CSA. Stage management will be led by Wayne Breyer and Nick Mason.

Tickets for Goodnight Moon will be available at denvercenter.org.