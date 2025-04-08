Frankie Quinones Comes to Comedy Works Landmark and Comedy Works Larimer Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Frankie Quiñones is a stand-up comedian, actor, and creator best known for his character work. Frankie stars in the new ABC Studios Hulu show This Fool. He recently wrapped a pilot for his own sketch show at Hulu entitled Get Frankie. His new podcast The Frankie Quiñones Show, presented by Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network and iHeart Radio, features sketches of colorful characters based on the friends and family that helped shape him into the powerhouse comedian he is today.

Comedy Works has announced that Frankie Quiñones will perform at two upcoming venues.

Performance Dates:

Comedy Works South at the Landmark – April 10

Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square – April 11 & 12

Frankie tours as himself but also as “Creeper”, a reformed cholo turned fitness guru and as Juanita Carmelita, a spicy suburban drama queen. Creeper's Cholofit Exercise routines have become viral sensations. Frankie's repertoire of characters also includes party bro “Afradooshie”, feel-good guardian angel “Pachanga”, and he's got plenty more ready to debut. Frankie Quiñones is a one-man variety show! His half-hour HBO MAX special Superhomies is streaming now.

In addition to his stand-up and online sketches, Frankie voices key characters in Cartoon Network's Victor and Valentino, in HBO MAX's upcoming animated series, Fired on Mars and stars in episodes of FX's What We Do in the Shadows. Additionally, he has made appearances on Comedy Central, HBO, TBS, and Nickelodeon.

Comments