Fox Theatre has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

With the concern of general health safety, we apologize that we must cancel the Meadow Mountain + Henhouse Prowlers performance on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Fox Theatre.

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase. We truly appreciate our fans and all those involved, we will see you all very soon.





