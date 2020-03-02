Firehouse Theater Company Will Present ADA AND THE ENGINE

Firehouse Theater Companywill present Ada and the Engine from March 28 through April 25, 2020. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $23 for adults, $20 for students/seniors/military and $18 for groups of 10 or more. All performances will be at the John Hand Theater, located art 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver CO 80230. Tickets are available online at www.firehousetheatercompany.com or by calling the Box Office at (303) 562-3232.

About the show: As the British Industrial Revolution dawns, young Ada Byron Lovelace (daughter of the flamboyant and notorious Lord Byron) sees the boundless creative potential in the "analytic engines" of her friend and soul mate Charles Babbage, inventor of the first mechanical computer. Ada envisions a whole new world where art and information converge-a world she might not live to see. A music-laced story of love, friendship, and the edgiest dreams of the future. Jane Austen meets Steve Jobs in this poignant pre-tech romance heralding the computer age.

"I'm excited to be directing this fantastic play for Firehouse," Said Director Jay Louden. "It's beautifully written by Lauren Gunderson [the most produced playwright in the US] and is among the plays that she has written that celebrate the achievements of great women throughout history. I'm honored to be chosen to direct this fascinating story of Ada Byron Lovelace which is full of passion, humor, struggle, and reconciliation."

Ada and the Engine features: Amalia Adiv as Byron, Shane Delevan as Charles Babbage, Erin Bell as Annabella Byron and Mary Sommerville and Greg Palmer as Lord Lovelace and Byron.

Firehouse Theater Company Presents:

Ada and the Engine

Directed by Jay Louden

March 28 through April 25, 2020

Fri and Sat at 7:30 PM/ Sun at 2PM

$23 for adults or $20 for students/seniors/military

$18 for groups of 10 or more in advance only

At the John Hand Theater

7653 E. 1st Place

www.FirehouseTheaterCompany.com





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You