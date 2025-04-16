Festival Lawn Free Summer Concerts Return In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northglenn Arts has announced its free Summer Concert Series, now happening Thursday evenings on Festival Lawn, from June 5 through July 17.

Enjoy live music, food trucks, and fun activities for all ages. Visit NorthglennARTS.org for full details!

SUMMER CONCERT LINE UP:

June 5

7 p.m. - CONCERT: Ronnie Raygun and the Big Eighties - https://ronnieraygun.com

June 12

7 p.m. - CONCERT: May Be Fern https://maybefernband.co

Distinctive sound that fuses funk and rock

June 19

5 p.m. - JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION: Co-hosted with City of Northglenn's DISE Board

Created in partnership with DCI Tours featuring JoFoKe and Same Cloth https://jofoke.com

June 26

7 p.m. – CONCERT: Los Bohemios ft. Ricardo Peña

https://www.markdiamondmusic.com/los-bohemios.html

Traditional Cuban and Latin acoustic/electric ensemble

July 10

7 p.m. – CONCERT: Co-hosted with Anythink Libraries Community Concert Series (see concert list at anythink.org) featuring Racyne Parker

https://racyneparker.com/

Country, Folk, and Americana Sound

July 17

7 p.m. – CONCERT: Rumors https://www.rumourscolorado.com

A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

In addition to the Thursday night concerts, Northglenn Arts will host a concert for preschool to early elementary kids and their favorite stuffed pals! The Teddy Bear Picnic is June 5 at 10 a.m. on Festival Lawn. Hunk-ta-Bunk-Ta will bring silly and serious together to deliver music and movement for the kiddos with songs that bring laughs and nostalgia to the grown-ups in the crowd. Bring a stuffed pal and a picnic lunch and enjoy the show!

Summer Concerts are funded by the Northglenn Arts and Humanities Foundation. All events will take place on Festival Lawn – the beautiful grass area between the Northglenn Recreation Center's main doors (at 1 East Memorial Parkway) and the Veterans Memorial (right off Community Center Drive) in Northglenn, Colorado. For more information about summer events, please call the Northglenn Arts Box Office at 303-450-8888.

Learn more by visiting northglennarts.org.

