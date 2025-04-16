Festival Lawn Free Summer Concerts Return In June

Now happening Thursday evenings on Festival Lawn, from June 5 through July 17.
Northglenn Arts has announced its free Summer Concert Series, now happening Thursday evenings on Festival Lawn, from June 5 through July 17.
Enjoy live music, food trucks, and fun activities for all ages. Visit NorthglennARTS.org for full details!
June 5
7 p.m. - CONCERT: Ronnie Raygun and the Big Eighties - https://ronnieraygun.com
June 12
7 p.m. - CONCERT: May Be Fern https://maybefernband.co
Distinctive sound that fuses funk and rock
June 19
5 p.m. - JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION: Co-hosted with City of Northglenn's DISE Board
Created in partnership with DCI Tours featuring JoFoKe and Same Cloth https://jofoke.com
June 26
7 p.m. – CONCERT: Los Bohemios ft. Ricardo Peña
https://www.markdiamondmusic.com/los-bohemios.html
Traditional Cuban and Latin acoustic/electric ensemble
July 10
7 p.m. – CONCERT: Co-hosted with Anythink Libraries Community Concert Series (see concert list at anythink.org) featuring Racyne Parker
Country, Folk, and Americana Sound
July 17
7 p.m. – CONCERT: Rumors https://www.rumourscolorado.com
A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
In addition to the Thursday night concerts, Northglenn Arts will host a concert for preschool to early elementary kids and their favorite stuffed pals! The Teddy Bear Picnic is June 5 at 10 a.m. on Festival Lawn. Hunk-ta-Bunk-Ta will bring silly and serious together to deliver music and movement for the kiddos with songs that bring laughs and nostalgia to the grown-ups in the crowd. Bring a stuffed pal and a picnic lunch and enjoy the show!
Summer Concerts are funded by the Northglenn Arts and Humanities Foundation. All events will take place on Festival Lawn – the beautiful grass area between the Northglenn Recreation Center's main doors (at 1 East Memorial Parkway) and the Veterans Memorial (right off Community Center Drive) in Northglenn, Colorado. For more information about summer events, please call the Northglenn Arts Box Office at 303-450-8888.
Learn more by visiting northglennarts.org.
