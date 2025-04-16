News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Festival Lawn Free Summer Concerts Return In June

Now happening Thursday evenings on Festival Lawn, from June 5 through July 17.

By: Apr. 16, 2025
Festival Lawn Free Summer Concerts Return In June Image
Northglenn Arts has announced its free Summer Concert Series, now happening Thursday evenings on Festival Lawn, from June 5 through July 17.

Enjoy live music, food trucks, and fun activities for all ages. Visit NorthglennARTS.org for full details!

SUMMER CONCERT LINE UP:

June 5

7 p.m. - CONCERT:  Ronnie Raygun and the Big Eighties - https://ronnieraygun.com

June 12

7 p.m. - CONCERT: May Be Fern https://maybefernband.co

Distinctive sound that fuses funk and rock

June 19

5 p.m. - JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION: Co-hosted with City of Northglenn's DISE Board

Created in partnership with DCI Tours featuring JoFoKe and Same Cloth  https://jofoke.com

June 26

7 p.m. – CONCERT: Los Bohemios ft. Ricardo Peña

https://www.markdiamondmusic.com/los-bohemios.html

Traditional Cuban and Latin acoustic/electric ensemble

July 10

7 p.m. – CONCERT: Co-hosted with Anythink Libraries Community Concert Series (see concert list at anythink.org) featuring Racyne Parker

https://racyneparker.com/

Country, Folk, and Americana Sound

July 17

7 p.m. – CONCERT: Rumors https://www.rumourscolorado.com

A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

In addition to the Thursday night concerts, Northglenn Arts will host a concert for preschool to early elementary kids and their favorite stuffed pals! The Teddy Bear Picnic is June 5 at 10 a.m. on Festival Lawn. Hunk-ta-Bunk-Ta will bring silly and serious together to deliver music and movement for the kiddos with songs that bring laughs and nostalgia to the grown-ups in the crowd. Bring a stuffed pal and a picnic lunch and enjoy the show!

Summer Concerts are funded by the Northglenn Arts and Humanities Foundation. All events will take place on Festival Lawn – the beautiful grass area between the Northglenn Recreation Center's main doors (at 1 East Memorial Parkway) and the Veterans Memorial (right off Community Center Drive) in Northglenn, Colorado. For more information about summer events, please call the Northglenn Arts Box Office at 303-450-8888.

Learn more by visiting northglennarts.org.



