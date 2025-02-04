FIDDLER ON THE ROOF To Be Presented By Lakewood Cultural Center Presents And Performance Now Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of the longest running musicals in the history of Broadway, Fiddler on the Roof, is coming to Lakewood. Co-presented by Lakewood Cultural Center Presents and Performance Now Theatre Company on March 14-30, performances will be offered on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

The Tony Award-winning musical is the tale of a poor Jewish milkman, his wife and five idealistic daughters who struggle with a shifting political atmosphere and the impact of modernity during Tsarist rule in Russia in the early 1900s. This time-honored musical captures the essential human longings for love, community, success, freedom, family and meaning. Fiddler on the Roof is narrated through familiar songs including the classic “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” the boisterous “If I Were a Rich Man,” and the beautiful “Sunrise, Sunset” and many endearing quotes that transcend the show. Tevya, the main character, offers inspiring advice: “Life has its ups and downs, …but you've gotta have a little rain every once in a while to appreciate the sunshine.”

Hosted at the intimate and easily accessible Lakewood Cultural Center, this charming musical is co-presented with Performance Now Theatre Company, "a first-class organization in every sense of the word that creates some of the best musical productions seen in this community," said reviewer Beki Pineda. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). MTI also supplies all authorized performance materials.

The cast includes Joel Silverman as Tevye, Amy Sheff as Golde, Mary Campbell as Yente the Matchmaker, Victoria Holloway as Tzeitel, Adam Luhrs as Motel the Tailor, Lars Preece as Perchik the Student, Rand Moritzky as Lazar Wolfe the Butcher, George Zamarripa as Mordcha the Innkeeper, and a talented cast of 25 other actors.

Tickets to this beloved musical are available now for performances running March 14-30. Purchase tickets for any Lakewood Cultural Center Presents performances starting at $29 at 303-987-7845, the box office at 470 S. Allison Parkway or online at Lakewood.org/LCCP.

Comments