Equinox Theatre Presents The Denver Premiere Of BE MORE CHILL

Equinox Theatre Company is thrilled to present the third show of their 11th season: BE MORE CHILL. Performances will be June 7 through June 29 with shows Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM. There will also be a pay-what-you-can industry night on Thursday, June 27. Tickets are $25 in advance/$30 at the door/$22 for groups of 6 or more in advance only. All performances will be at The Bug Theatre at 3654 Navajo Street in Denver. Tickets and more information available online at www.EquinoxTheatreDenver.com.



About the show: Broadway's latest hit, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, who is just an average teenager. That is, until he finds out about "The Squip" - a tiny supercomputer that promises to bring him everything he desires most: a date with Christine, an invite to the raddest party of the year and a chance to survive life in his suburban New Jersey high school. But is being the most popular guy in school worth the risk?

"'Be More Chill', while wrapped in a campy high school sci-fi spoof wrapper, is a show about discovery and is a triumph for the nerds. It's a show that reminds you that Hamlet's adage, 'to thine own self be true' is gospel," said Colin Roybal, Director and Choreographer. "The geeks, the losers, the nerds, the queers, the wannabes, the bullied, the loners, all get to have a win, because to 'be more chill' is to just be you, and embrace everything that includes. 'Of all the voices in my head, the loudest one is mine', and that's the voice to follow."

Heathers features the talents of: Cody Schmitt as Jeremy, Willa Bograd as Christine, Andrew Alber as Michael, Aaron Szindler as Jake, Mike Martinkus as Rich, Jane Simonds as Chloe, Solveig Swanson as Brooke, Rachel McCulloch as Jenna, Brian Wilcox as Jeremy's Dad and Derek Helsing as The Squip.

"Be More Chill" is currently playing on Broadway and has broken the Lyceum Theatre house record for a single week of ticket sales for its new Broadway run.

