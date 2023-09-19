Edward W. Hardy To Perform With The University Of Northern Colorado Symphony Orchestra Next Week

On September 25, the winner of the 2022 UNC Concerto Competition, violinist Edward W. Hardy, will perform Pablo de Sarasate's Zigeunerweisen, Op. 20, with the University of Northern Colorado Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Andrés Felipe Jaime. The program includes Schubert's Unfinished Symphony (Symphony No. 8 in B minor, D. 759), Sarasate's Zigeunerweisen, Op. 20, and Dvořák's Symphony No. 8 in G major, Op. 88.

Monday, September 25, 2023, at 7:30 PM MT at the UNC Campus Commons - Performance Hall: 1051 22nd St, Greeley, CO 80639.

Edward W. Hardy (born January 12, 1992) is a critically acclaimed Black and Puerto Rican composer, music director, virtuoso violinist and violist and is one of the foremost exponents of solo violin repertoire for theatrical productions. At the age of 25, "Hardy (was) one of the youngest composers to ever be accepted into the Exploring the Metropolis Con Edison Composer Residency and one of the most prominent composer/ violinists in New York City" - BroadwayWorld. "Edward W. Hardy, who composed the omnipresent music, plays the violin superbly." - The New York Times. He has "Vigor, Control And Expressiveness." - The Post and Courier. Hardy is "Mesmerizing" - Manhattan With A Twist and also performs in a style that is "serene, dreamy, and soulful with velvety panache" - The Millbrook Independent. As the composer, music director and violinist of the smash hit Off-Broadway show The Woodsman Hardy's show was a recipient of the 2016 Obie Award, the 2014 Jim Henson Foundation Grant and was broadcast on PBS stations four separate times, streamed on BroadwayHD and major music producer Jim McElwaine produced Hardy's album "The Woodsman Original Off-Broadway Solo Recording" which continues to be sold and streamed in countries such as the United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Russia, Turkey, France, Hong Kong, Argentina, Ireland, and Germany.

Currently, Edward's discography contains 8 singles, 1 album, and his list of original compositions include works for solo violin, voice, harp, piano, string quartet, string trio, string duo, Latin ensemble, and soundtracks for film and stage. Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts commissioned Edward's song cycle, BORN FREE (Sorrow Home, Lineage, The Struggle Staggers Us, and Southern Song) and premiered the work as part of their 2022 UNTRAPPED series with soprano Tiffany Townsend and pianist Alex Munger. Also in 2022, Edward's Latin piece "Flying - Dancing in Spanish Harlem" was performed by Jazz legend Andre Hayward and his band, along with Edward, at the Austin Chamber Music Festival. In 2023, Edward completed a United States tour with the Griot String Quartet in Damien Sneed's OUR SONG, OUR STORY, which is an evening of operatic arias, art songs and spirituals featuring Justin Austin, Jacqueline Echols, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Janinah Burnett, Amanda Lynn Bottoms and Raven McMillon, accompanied by Sneed on piano. Also in 2023, Edward had the honor of closing the 2022-2023 Capitol Hill Concert series with a sold-out, solo violin, multi-genre, season finale concert at the First Unitarian Society of Denver, accompanied by pianist Jordan Ortman and soprano Courtney Caston in the Colorado premiere of Hardy's BORN FREE song cycle. This concert set a new record at Capitol Hill Concerts for the most donations raised for a nonprofit (El Sistema Colorado) in the history of its concert series.

Edward has received numerous awards, most recently winning 1st Prize in the 2022 University of Northern Colorado Concerto Competition and 2nd Prize in the 2022 Angie Southard Performance Competition. Edward also has an extensive performance history ranging from solo violin performances for the Congressional Black Caucus/ opening of the African-American Smithsonian Museum, Hublot, MAC Cosmetics, Haute Living, special performances for rap legends 50 Cent, Nas, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Usher, Russell Westbrook, Kehlani, and legendary hockey player Alexander Ovechkin, to sharing the stage with other famous artists such as Itzhak Perlman, Maxim Vengerov, Kygo, André De Shields, Brandie Sutton, Regina Carter, Bryan Carter, Norm Lewis, Joshua Bell, John Blake Jr., Mark O'Connor, Radmila Lolly, Graham Reynolds, the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra, Jeffrey Zeigler, Sandbox Percussion and the Attacca Quartet. Performance venues include Carnegie Hall, The John F. Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Avery Fisher Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, Sheldon Concert Hall, WQXR, The Greene Space, The Apollo Theater, Wheeler Opera House, Metropolitan Museum of Art, American Museum of Natural History, Charleston Museum, The Cutting Room, The Public Theater's Joe's Pub, Amanyara, and many others.

Edward is a proud member of the American Composers Orchestra, Local 802 Musicians Union, Dramatist Guild of America, ASCAP, and is affiliated with the Sphinx Organization, Exploring the Metropolis, the Gateways Music Festival, Carnegie Hall/ Weill Music Institute and the Colorado American Strings Teachers Association. He is also the founder and artistic director of the Omnipresent Music Festival - BIPOC Musicians Festival, and the co-founder of the Northern Colorado Center for Arts Entrepreneurship. Edward holds a Bachelor's degree in viola performance from SUNY Purchase College where he studied with Ira Weller & Danielle Farina, and a Master's degree in violin performance from Aaron Copland School of Music - Queens College where his teacher was Daniel Phillips. Edward is currently a doctoral candidate and graduate instructor in violin performance at the University of Northern Colorado under the mentorship of Dr. Jubal Fulks.

Edward owns and performs on "The Black Violin", made by Guy Rabut in 1995.

Colombian conductor Andrés Felipe Jaime recently finished a very successful three year tenure as Assistant Music Director of the Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra. Recent engagements include concerts with the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia in the traditional Teatro Colón in Bogota.

Andrés has worked with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, TCU Symphony Orchestra, Greater Miami Youth Symphony, and the Broward Symphony in the United States; as well as the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia, Orquesta Filarmónica de Bogotá, Orquesta Filarmónica de Medellín, Orquesta Sinfónica EAFIT, Orquesta Filarmónica de Cali, Filarmónica Joven de Colombia and Orquesta Sinfónica UNAB, in Colombia.

From 2011 to 2014, Andrés was the Associate Conductor of the Frost Symphony Orchestra in Miami, where he led important symphonic, chamber, operatic, and recording projects including several world premieres, a fully-staged production of Mozart's "The Magic Flute" opera, and a performance with members of The Cleveland Orchestra.

From 2008 to 2010, while he was pursuing a Master of Music degree in Conducting with Maestros Miguel Harth-Bedoya and Germán Gutiérrez, Andrés served as Assistant Conductor to the TCU Symphony Orchestra. During this time he was also appointed Conducting Fellow of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. During the three consecutive seasons he held this position Andrés appeared several times in the summer festival "Concerts in the Garden", the educational series "Adventures in Music", and the annual show "Home for the Holidays". Andrés has also participated in conducting Masterclasses with Baldur Brönnimann and the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia; and Giancarlo Guerrero, in partnership with The Cleveland Orchestra Miami.

In 2009 Andrés was the Co-Founder and Artistic Director of The Sinfonietta of Fort Worth, in Texas. With this project he achieved the integration of professional musicians, music students, and amateurs from all the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

A great advocate of the symphonic movement of Latin America, Andrés Felipe Jaime has worked for years as researcher and performer, building a wide repertoire of various generations of composers, including world premiere performances and commissions. He is the author of "Orchestral Music of Latin America: A Catalog for Performers"; and co-autor of "Latin Orchestral Music: an online catalogue", together with renowned Peruvian conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya. Andrés worked for many years as Publishing Manager of FILARMONIKA Music Publishing, a company with a mission to discover, preserve, and disseminate the musical legacy of the Americas.

Born in Medellín, Colombia, Andrés graduated as a cellist from the Universidad EAFIT, holds a Master of Music degree in Cello and Conducing from the Texas Christian University, and also completed a Doctor of Musical Arts program in Orchestral Conducting at the University of Miami, as a student of Thomas Sleeper.

"[Andres Jaime] drew a remarkable performance from the youthful musicians. He elicited colorful, rhythmically incisive playing from all sections..." "Jaime drew lustrous playing from the strings and a snappy, well-coordinated effort from the full ensemble..."

-Lawrence Budmen, South Florida Classical Review. Miami, Florida (USA)

University Symphony Orchestra

The UNC Orchestra has been awarded "Best U.S. College Orchestra" in DownBeat magazine's Annual Student Music Awards in 1999, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, and 2013, as well as "Best U.S. College Classical Ensemble" in 2010. The orchestra has also represented the U.S. in The International Cycle of University Orchestras in Zaragoza, Spain in 2003 and 2006.

PVA Signature Events are carefully crafted programs that highlight the skills of our students, faculty, and guests while connecting to seasonal themes and showing off a wide variety of styles and ensembles. Come see the whole breadth of our School of Music in Campus Commons Performance Hall!

