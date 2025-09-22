EDGAR ALLAN POE IS DEAD AND SO IS MY CAT is Coming to BuntPort Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's Buntport Theater Company's 25th season in Denver! The company is kicking off this anniversary season with a fun, seasonally appropriate remount of Edgar Allan Poe IS DEAD AND SO IS MY CAT, an outlandish comedy about obsession, thrift store finds, and the chicken from Boston Market.

A guy lives in his sister's basement, recording podcast episodes dedicated to his hero, the Gothic writer Edgar Allan Poe. Much to his sister's dismay, he takes very little interest in anything else. But change is on the way, coming in the unlikely form of a thrift store suit. Edgar Allan Poe Is Dead and So Is My Cat is a silly comedy with a dash of the macabre.

This play kicks off Buntport's celebratory 25th season and comes back to the stage with a spoooooky lobby display (complete with Halloween treats for the audience). Get a brief respite from the news cycle with something ridiculous. Audience costumes are welcome on opening night, October 31st, the most costume-y night of the year. But, really, audience costumes are welcome for any performance at Buntport. You do you.

“This show is a nod to the spooky season, complete with candles, fog machines and sinister music, as well as an homage to Poe, a release from political anxiety and an assertion of the liberating power of unadulterated silliness.”

-Juliet Wittman/Westword

Edgar Allan Poe Is Dead and So Is My Cat plays October 31st – November 16th Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm, and Monday November 10 at 7:30pm.

ASL interpretation and audio description will be available on Sunday November 2nd. Captioning will be available on November 15th and 16th. Patrons can note any accessibility needs when making a reservation.