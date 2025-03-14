Denver Gay Men's Chorus and Colo Jazz Repertory Orchestra to Perform at Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Denver Gay Men's Chorus and Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra bring the spirit of the Harlem Renaissance to life with Crazy 4 You, March 28 and 29 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

In the first collaboration between the city's premiere performing arts organizations, Artistic Directors Johnny Nichols, Jr., and Drew Zaremba have produced a concert event that highlights the powerful connection between jazz and the LGBTQIA+ community that defined the era.

From Gershwin to Ellington, Porter to Berlin, these timeless works fueled a cultural revolution-one that stretched from Harlem's legendary clubs to Denver's own Five Points jazz scene.

