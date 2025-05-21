Denver Gay Men's Chorus And Denver Feminist Chorus to Present LEATHER & LACE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This June, get ready to break boundaries, bend genres, and belt it out loud with Leather & Lace, the latest high-energy collaboration from the Denver Gay Men's Chorus and the Denver Feminist Chorus. This dynamic concert series will hit three stages across the Denver metro area and is poised to be one of the most powerful and unapologetically queer musical events of the year.

Show Dates & Venues:

Saturday, June 8 at 7:30 PM - Parsons Theatre at Northglenn Arts

Saturday, June 14 at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM - Historic Elitch Theatre, Denver

Sunday, June 15 at 3:00 PM - Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities

Leather & Lace celebrates the boldness of queer identity through iconic pop, rock, and soul anthems. Audiences can expect a thrilling blend of music, movement, and meaning-showcasing fierce choreography, stunning vocals, and narratives that explore gender expression, resilience, and the freedom to live authentically.

"This show is a love letter to anyone who's ever dared to be different," says Johnny Nichols, Jr., Artistic Director of DGMC. "We're throwing open the stage for expression in its purest form-loud, proud, raw, and beautiful."

The concert will feature powerhouse numbers such as "The Village," "I'm Just a Girl," and original works celebrating joy, resistance, and liberation. Audiences will experience moments of spectacle and sincerity as both choruses unite to honor the beauty of self-expression during Pride Month.

Tickets start at $18, with sliding scale options available to ensure all members of the community can attend.

