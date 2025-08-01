Denver Center for the Performing Arts Tickets For 35 Shows Now on Sale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Denver Center for the Performing Arts revealed that tickets for most titles for its 2025/26 season programming are now on sale to the public. Additionally, registration opens for dozens of fall classes for students of all ages and levels of experience.



As part of the DCPA’s commitment to enhance the user ticketing experience, a newly launched DCPA Ticket Wallet replaces emailed tickets to create a convenient and safe way to manage theatre tickets directly from a smartphone. The DCPA Ticket Wallet is a secure website that allows patrons to see digital ticket details immediately, share tickets with members of their party, and help to prevent fraudulent ticket sales from third-party resellers.

SHOWS ON SALE AUG 1

Dixie’s Tupperware Party – Final Season, NOW-Aug 17, 2025, Garner Galleria Theatre

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Aug 6-17, 2025, Buell Theatre

Sweet & Lucky: Echo, Aug 13-Oct 5, 2025, DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park®

Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (And 16 Other Things I Learned while I Was Drinking Last Thursday) – Final Season, Aug 20-Sep 7, 2025, Garner Galleria Theatre

DCPA Education Classes, Sep 15-Dec 8, 2025, Robert and Judi Newman Center for Theatre Education

The Happiest Man on Earth, Sep 19-Nov 2, 2025, Singleton Theatre

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Oct 3-Nov 2, 2025, Kilstrom Theatre

Shucked, Oct 7-19, 2025, Buell Theatre

Disney’s The Lion King, Oct 23-Nov 16, 2025, Buell Theatre

Goodnight Moon, Oct 24, 2025-Jan 25, 2026, Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, Nov 8, 2025-May 10, 2026, Garner Galleria Theatre

JUST ANNOUNCED! STOMP, Nov 19-22, 2025, Buell Theatre

A Christmas Carol, Nov 21-Dec 28, 2025, Wolf Theatre

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Dec 3-7, 2025, Buell Theatre

The Notebook, Dec 16-28, 2025, Buell Theatre

SIX, Jan 7-11, 2026, Buell Theatre

The Choir of Man, Jan 16 & 17, 2026, Buell Theatre

Cowboys and East Indians, Jan 16-Mar 1, 2026, Singleton Theatre

The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Jan 24 & 25, 2026, Buell Theatre

Godspeed, Jan 30-Feb 22, 2026, Kilstrom Theatre

Richard Thomas in Mark Twain Tonight!, Jan 31, 2026, Buell Theatre

Dirty Dancing in Concert, Feb 4, 2026, Buell Theatre

Water for Elephants, Feb 11-22, 2026, Buell Theatre

PlayStation® | The Concert, Feb 24, 2026, Buell Theatre

Meredith Willson’s The Music Man, Feb 27-Mar 1, 2026, Buell Theatre

The Phantom of the Opera, Mar 18-Apr 5, 2026, Buell Theatre

Next to Normal, Apr 3-May 3, 2026, Wolf Theatre

Hell’s Kitchen, Apr 14-26, 2026, Buell Theatre

English, Apr 17-May 31, 2026, Singleton Theatre

Somewhere, May 1-31, 2026, Kilstrom Theatre

Hadestown, May 5-10, 2026, Buell Theatre

MJ, May 13-17, 2026, Buell Theatre

The Sound of Music, July 29-Aug 2, 2026, Buell Theatre

Beetlejuice, Aug 4-9, 2026, Buell Theatre

Monty Python’s Spamalot, Aug 11-23, 2026, Buell Theatre

The Outsiders, Sep 8-27, 2026, Buell Theatre



*Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will go on sale at a later date.



To learn more about the upcoming productions at the DCPA, visit denvercenter.org and check regularly for shows added throughout the year.

