Denver Celebrates World Singing Day With New Event

Singers of all backgrounds, ages and talent levels are invited to participate in Denver's first gathering for World Singing Day - an annual, global celebration of one of the world's oldest art forms.

Denver Arts & Venues will host Denver's version of the event from 10 am to noon, Saturday October 15 at the Denver Performing Arts Complex (14th and Curtis Streets). This event is free and open to the public.

Started by Colorado musician Scott Johnson in 2012, the 3rd Saturday in October is designated as an opportunity for people all over the world to gather in a shared sense of unity through the universal language of music. For the 11th annual World Singing Day, Denver will join Boulder and Colorado Springs in Colorado, as part of more than 30 events currently on the World Singing Day schedule.

"We're thrilled to host Denver's World Singing Day for the first time," said Ginger White, Denver Arts & Venues executive director. "After several years of little to no social gatherings and a heavy sense of feeling disconnected, this event gives us a reason to come together through song, have fun and continue to build back community through the arts."

Local musicians Stephen Malloy Brackett (a.k.a. Brer Rabbit of Flobots) and Lolita Mendoza CastaÃ±eda (a.k.a. Lolita) will emcee the event. Both come with an expertise in getting crowds to sing together, from performing on stage with their respective bands and bringing special music programming to schools and organizations across Colorado. Together, they will guide attendees through a curated list of sing-along songs and activities.

"We've known forever that music has the power to unite. Our ancestors used singing as a way to gather and make us feel like we're one people," said Brackett. "We can't wait to gather folks young and old together through this event, especially at a time when we can feel disconnected and out of touch with each other."

Many local singing groups have already confirmed they will also be attendance to help boost the sound of the event including Colorado Children's Chorale, Columbine Chorale, Denver Chorale, Denver Gay Men's Chorus and Denver Women's Chorus, Denver March Powwow, Fiesta Colorado, Kantorei, Orpheus Pagan Chamber Choir, Thornton Community Chorus and Voices Rock.

Participants are encouraged to register for the event at worldsingingdaydenver.eventbrite.com. Discounted $5 event parking will be available in the Arts Complex Parking Garage.

For event details in English and Spanish, visit artsandvenues.com/sing-together.