Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For Three New Denver Public Art Projects

Denver Arts & Venues is now accepting qualifications for three new Denver Public Art projects: The Urban Farm, Federal Boulevard and 25th Avenue, and Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center.

"We are always excited to bring art to Denver through new commissions, but we are particularly excited how these three projects are closely tied to the community," said Michael Chavez, Denver Public Art program manager. "We are asking artists to consider the cultural diversity and local history of the areas and neighborhoods where these artworks will live, and for the Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center project, the artist will have the opportunity to incorporate and engage members of the community in the creation of the artwork."

New commissions include:

The Urban Farm: Budget - $100,000, Open to Colorado Artists and Artist Teams

The Denver Public Art selection panel is very invested in cultural diversity, local history and sustainability, and aspires to create gathering spaces that are inclusive, accessible and welcoming to all. The panel hopes to see artwork(s) that reflect the rich cultures of the area, both current and historical. The artwork(s) should be welcoming and interactive, and have an educational or agricultural focus. The works could also be playful and kid-friendly, as well as functional. Artists should consider the unique location of the farm and accessibility for visitors and staff, and consider incorporating a vertical element to promote visibility from within and outside the farm property. Any lighting or other electrical needs should be solar- or wind-generated. Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10614.

Federal Boulevard and 25th Avenue: Budget - $49,000, Open to Colorado Artists and Artist Teams

The Denver Public Art selection panel is very invested in cultural diversity and local history, and aspires to create gathering spaces that are inclusive, accessible and welcoming to all. The panel hopes to see artwork(s) that reflect the rich cultures of the area. The artwork(s) should be welcoming, interactive and culturally responsible. The works could also be playful and kid-friendly, as well as functional. Artists should consider the location, accessibility issues for visitors and residents, and the possibility of incorporating a vertical element to promote visibility, while emphasizing pedestrian perspectives. Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10615.

Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center: Budget - $20,000, Open to Colorado Artists and Artist Teams

The City of Denver's Public Art Program seeks to commission an artist or artist team for an interior mural above the reception desk at the Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center, located at 4890 Argonne Way in Denver. The goal of this public art commission is to create an inspiring, welcoming experience for the users of the recreation center. Artists should consider how the artwork will enhance and celebrate the neighborhood culture, and understand and respect the community's diversity. The commission will require community engagement by the selected artist.

Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10620.

Interested applicants may submit qualifications for any or all of the commissions at CallForEntry.org through Monday, Aug. 29, 11:59 p.m. MST. Denver Public Art is also hosting a virtual pre-application meeting on Aug. 10, 5:30 p.m. for interested applicants. The meeting will cover project backgrounds and goals, and the application process for these three Requests for Qualifications: The Urban Farm, Federal Boulevard and 25th Avenue, and Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center. Attendees will also get information on CallForEntry.org through which artists may apply. This event will be hosted on Zoom. Interested applicants are asked to register on Eventbrite to get information on how to join prior to the event.

More information on these and other Denver Public Art calls is available at www.DenverPublicArt.org/For-Artists/#opportunities.

Denver Arts & Venues' mission is to enrich and advance Denver's quality of life and economic vitality through the advancement of arts, cultural, and entertainment opportunities for all. Arts & Venues is the City and County of Denver agency responsible for operating some of the region's most renowned facilities, including Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the Denver Performing Arts Complex, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Coliseum and McNichols Civic Center Building. Arts & Venues also oversees the Denver Public Art Program, Urban Arts Fund, P.S. You Are Here, Denver Music Advancement Fund, implementation of Denver's Cultural Plan and other entertainment and cultural events such as the Five Points Jazz Festival. Denver Arts & Venues is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion in all our programs, initiatives and decision-making processes.

Denver's Public Art Program was established in 1988 as an Executive Order under Mayor Federico Peña. The order, enacted into Ordinance by Denver City Council in 1991, directs that 1% of any capital improvement project over $1 million undertaken by the City, be set aside for the inclusion of art. Over the past 30 years these artworks, along with the historic and donated works of art, make up the City's Public Art Collection. The Public Art Collection has expanded the opportunity for Denver residents to experience art in public places.

