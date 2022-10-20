Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For Four New Denver Public Art Projects

Denver Arts & Venues is now accepting qualifications for four new Denver Public Art projects: City Park - Nature Play, Ruby Hill Park, Fairfax Park and Sloan's Lake Park.

"The Denver Public Art collection is rapidly growing, and we have four new calls for Denver Public Art commissions opening this week, and two that are already open," said Ginger White, Denver Arts & Venues, executive director. "What's really fun about these four new projects, is that they are all in parks and playgrounds, offering opportunities for artists to create playful, educational and interactive artworks that welcome park visitors of all ages in exciting and engaging ways - not just visually."

New requests for proposals, open Oct. 19-Nov. 21, 2022:

City Park - Nature Play: Budget - $70,000, Open to Colorado Artists and Artist Teams

Denver Public Art seeks an artist or artist team to create a one-of-a-kind public artwork, or series of artworks, for a new play and educational experience called Nature Play. Nature Play is a unique partnership between the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and Denver Parks & Recreation within City Park. The Denver Public Art selection panel seeks inclusive and accessible artwork that complements and works within the landscape design of the Nature Play project by celebrating and embracing the powerful connections between wildlife, plant life and humans. Artwork should encourage discovery and wonder, offering brief and delightful moments, and could engage senses like touch, sound, smell and sight to captivate people of all ages and abilities. Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10937.

Ruby Hill Park: Budget - $66,000, Open to Colorado Artists or Artist Teams

Denver Public Art seeks to commission an artist or artist team to create original public artwork(s) for the Ruby Hill Park. The selection panel is very invested in cultural diversity and local history, and aspires to create gathering spaces that are inclusive, accessible and welcoming to all. The panel hopes to see artwork that acknowledges the land and reflects the rich cultures of the area. The artwork should be welcoming, interactive and culturally responsible, and could also be playful, encourage full-body participation and employ multiple senses such as vision, hearing and touch. Artists applying should have a strong background in community engagement. Given the park's history, the use of environmentally conscious materials that are upcycled and/or responsibly sourced is encouraged. Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10870.

Fairfax Park: Budget - $35,000, Open to Colorado Artists and Artist Teams

Denver Public Art seeks an artist or team of artists to create an original public artwork, or series of artworks, for Fairfax Park. The Denver Public Art selection panel is very invested in not only honoring the history of Park Hill and Fairfax Street, but also celebrating the present and future of the neighborhood. Given the park's size and activity level, the panel is interested in a subtle and contemplative artwork that appeals to the park's most frequent users, young people and their caregivers. The panel sees an opportunity to tell the story of Park Hill through a visual representation/timeline. The panel is also interested in an artwork that could unify the community and provide opportunities for community members or students at nearby schools to be included in its creation. The selection panel is particularly interested in emerging artists and/or artists that have yet to receive a public art commission. Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10803.

Sloan's Lake Park South Playground: Budget - $28,000, Open to Colorado Artists and Artist Teams

Denver Public Art seeks an artist or artist team to create original public artwork(s) for the Sloan's Lake Park South Playground. The selection panel is very interested in work that addresses the park's family-friendly culture and reflects the neighborhood's rich history. The panel hopes to see artwork that is culturally relevant and speaks to critical conversations of the moment with respect to equity, access and inclusion. The artwork could have an interactive component that engages audiences both day and night. The selection panel encourages artists and artist teams to consider the location, as well as elements that complement the artwork with sound or touch, and further consider accessibility opportunities for visitors and residents who are blind or low vision. The panel also encourages applications from artists who exemplify the collaborative spirit of the public art process, particularly applicants open to working with community stakeholders, the selection panel and city staff. Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10832.

Interested applicants may submit qualifications for any or all of the commissions at CallForEntry.org through Monday, Nov. 21, 11:59 p.m. MST. Denver Public Art is also hosting a virtual pre-application meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m. for interested applicants. The meeting will cover project backgrounds and goals, and the application process for these four Requests for Qualifications: City Park - Nature Play, Ruby Hill Park, Fairfax Park and Sloan's Lake Park South Playground. Attendees will also get information on CallForEntry.org through which artists may apply. This event will be hosted on Zoom. Interested applicants are asked to register on Eventbrite to get information on how to join prior to the event.

Other current requests for proposals, open through Nov. 1, 2022:

Schlessman Family Library: Budget - $30,000, Open to Colorado Artists and Artist Teams

Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10846.

Bear Valley Park: Budget - $17,000, Open to Colorado Artists and Artist Teams

Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10802.

Applicants interested in submitting qualifications for Schlessman Family Library or Bear Valley Park may do so at CallForEntry.org through Tuesday, Nov. 1, 11:59 P.M. Additional information is available through a recording of the pre-application meeting available on Vimeo.com. The meeting covered project backgrounds and goals, and the application process, as well as information on CallForEntry.org.

More information on these and other Denver Public Art calls is available at www.DenverPublicArt.org/For-Artists/#opportunities.