Denver Arts & Venues Announces 2019 Denver Music Advancement Fund Grantees
Denver Arts & Venues and Denver Music Advisory Panel announces the 2019 Denver Music Advancement Fund recipients.
"Music is such an integral part of Denver's cultural ecosystem," said Ginger White Brunetti, director of Denver Arts & Venues. "We are thrilled to continue to partner with Illegal Pete's for the second year of the Denver Music Advancement Fund. Through these grants, we can continue to support new and existing music programs, foster emerging talent, promote accessible music education and events, and amplify Denver's strong music scene."
The Denver Music Advancement Fund was created as a means to acknowledge the vital role music plays as an agent for economic vibrancy, education, community innovations and positive social change, and will provide $100,000 to individuals and organizations that spur growth in the local music ecosystem as well as grow new audiences, particularly youth audiences. The grants are funded through a public/private partnership between Denver Arts & Venues and Illegal Pete's. Grantees are awarded up to $7,500 to support Denver's music ecosystem. Out of an applicant pool of almost 100, 24 grantees were selected.
2019 Denver Music Advancement Grant Recipients
- Audiovore: Sound inSight Residency Program
- CMDance: Sounds of the Color Blue
- Control Group Productions: THE END - a bus tour of the apocalypse
- Creative Strategies for Change: Movement Music - Mobile Studio
- Denver Children's Choir: Southwest Denver Initiative
- DreaMaker Productions and Family Opportunities: Park Hill's Fabulous Music, Dance & Stories Camp
- Education Through Music-Colorado: ETM-CO Partner School Program
- Ensemble Faucheux: This Spectrum Life - Sensory friendly multimedia student performance project and concert series
- Innervision Records: DAAP - Audio-recording and media training for urban and blind broadcasters, aspiring student artists
- Kaite Watson: WeOutHere
- KGNU Community Radio Station: ¡Cultura Viva! Live Culture Collective!
- Levitt Pavilion Denver: BandStart - Inspire and CountOff
- Museo de las Americas: Summer Arts Camp - Music workshops
- Music Lesson Café: Music Teacher Development Program
- Music Minds Matter: musician wellness group
- Open Media Foundation: Open Music Sessions
- Procreative Denver: family-friendly music festival programming
- Rainbow Militia: Traveling Circus Wagon
- Renaissance Mind: My Country, My Country Musical
- Sphere Ensemble: Orbit - Sphere in the Community
- Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center: The Westside Reclamation Project
- Thomas Evans - I Am Detour: The 5 Pointers
- Vocal Coalition: Roots - A Colorado Music Celebration
- Youth on Record: The Musician as Teacher Institute
Last year, the Denver Music Advancement Fund provided $100,000 in grants.