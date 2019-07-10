Denver Arts & Venues Announces 2019 Denver Music Advancement Fund Grantees

Denver Arts & Venues and Denver Music Advisory Panel announces the 2019 Denver Music Advancement Fund recipients.

"Music is such an integral part of Denver's cultural ecosystem," said Ginger White Brunetti, director of Denver Arts & Venues. "We are thrilled to continue to partner with Illegal Pete's for the second year of the Denver Music Advancement Fund. Through these grants, we can continue to support new and existing music programs, foster emerging talent, promote accessible music education and events, and amplify Denver's strong music scene."

The Denver Music Advancement Fund was created as a means to acknowledge the vital role music plays as an agent for economic vibrancy, education, community innovations and positive social change, and will provide $100,000 to individuals and organizations that spur growth in the local music ecosystem as well as grow new audiences, particularly youth audiences. The grants are funded through a public/private partnership between Denver Arts & Venues and Illegal Pete's. Grantees are awarded up to $7,500 to support Denver's music ecosystem. Out of an applicant pool of almost 100, 24 grantees were selected.

2019 Denver Music Advancement Grant Recipients

Audiovore: Sound inSight Residency Program

CMDance: Sounds of the Color Blue

Control Group Productions: THE END - a bus tour of the apocalypse

Creative Strategies for Change: Movement Music - Mobile Studio

Denver Children's Choir: Southwest Denver Initiative

DreaMaker Productions and Family Opportunities: Park Hill's Fabulous Music, Dance & Stories Camp

Education Through Music-Colorado: ETM-CO Partner School Program

Ensemble Faucheux: This Spectrum Life - Sensory friendly multimedia student performance project and concert series

Innervision Records: DAAP - Audio-recording and media training for urban and blind broadcasters, aspiring student artists

Kaite Watson: WeOutHere

KGNU Community Radio Station: ¡Cultura Viva! Live Culture Collective!

Levitt Pavilion Denver: BandStart - Inspire and CountOff

Museo de las Americas: Summer Arts Camp - Music workshops

Music Lesson Café: Music Teacher Development Program

Music Minds Matter: musician wellness group

Open Media Foundation: Open Music Sessions

Procreative Denver: family-friendly music festival programming

Rainbow Militia: Traveling Circus Wagon

Renaissance Mind: My Country, My Country Musical

Sphere Ensemble: Orbit - Sphere in the Community

Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center: The Westside Reclamation Project

Thomas Evans - I Am Detour: The 5 Pointers

Vocal Coalition: Roots - A Colorado Music Celebration

Youth on Record: The Musician as Teacher Institute

Last year, the Denver Music Advancement Fund provided $100,000 in grants.





