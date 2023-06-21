Denver Art Society Hosts Open Mic Night Next Month

Denver Art Society’s Open Mic Night is a live show in which attendees may perform on stage whether they are amateurs or professionals, often for the first time! Performers sign up in advance for a time slot and are welcome to perform comedy, music, poetry, rapping, spoken word or what you like. There is no fee to perform but times slots are limited.

More Events:

Every Sunday / DAS Drum Circle, 6 – 9 p.m. Bring a drum, a bucket, or just come and enjoy the rhythms. Free.

Friday, July 7 / First Friday Art Walk, 5-11 p.m. Live music, meet the artists.

Friday, July 21/ Collectors Night, 7-10 p.m. Beat the First Friday crowd! View the new artwork from over 120 local artists.

Denver Art Society's Open Mic Night is on Friday, July 14 from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Admission is free. Donations are always welcome.