Demetri Martin Comes to the Paramount Theatre

Comedy Works Entertainment will present Demetri Martin THE QUICK DRAW TOUR coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 6:00pm. A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet tickets are available which includes premium seating, a meet & greet and photo opportunity with Demetri Martin.

Demetri Martin is a standup comedian, writer, and director.

Demetri won the Perrier Award at the International Fringe Festival in Edinburgh for his one-man show, If I. At the Melbourne International Comedy festival, his show Dr. Earnest Parrot Presents Demetri Martin won Australia's Barry Award. Demetri has released three standup comedy albums and four hour-long standup comedy specials, including his latest for Netflix, The Overthinker.



Demetri created and starred in his own television series for Comedy Central called Important Things with Demetri Martin. His books, This Is a Book and Point Your Face at This, are New York Times Bestsellers. His latest book, If It's Not Funny It's Art, features a collection of his original drawings. Demetri's fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, Esquire, and The New York Times Magazine. His first feature film, Dean, which won the Founder's Prize at the Tribeca Film Festival for best narrative American feature film.

Demetri has brown hair and he is allergic to peanuts.