'Deconstructing Abbey Road' Comes to Comedy Works

Scott's presentation will transport you to Abbey Road Studio with tales of the Fab Four's recording sessions there. In Deconstructing Abbey Road, Beatleologist Scott Freiman has created one of his most in-depth "deconstructions." Scott will take you on a track-by-track journey explaining the inspiration for the songs and their evolution in the studio.

The Beatles' Abbey Road is a masterpiece filled with classic Beatles songs, such as Come Together, Something, and Here Comes the Sun. George Martin told the Beatles to think "symphonically," and they responded by creating the remarkable side two song suite. Despite the bittersweet atmosphere that surrounded the recording sessions, The Beatles' outstanding songs and performances together with George Martin's orchestrations produced an album that continues to be regarded as one of the best albums ever created.

Scott Freiman is the creator of Deconstructing The Beatles, a series of multimedia presentations about the composition and production techniques of the Fab Four. Freiman combines his love of The Beatles with his experience as a composer, producer and engineer to deliver unique educational lectures about the creative process of the Beatles. He moves past the personalities of the four Beatles to uncover the reasons why their music continues to be loved by millions.

PLEASE NOTE: Both sides are separate shows. Choose which side of the album deconstruction you want to attend, or you can do both! They are completely different, so you don't have to go to Side 1 (3pm showtime) to understand Side 2 (6pm showtime).

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Deconstructing Abbey Road by Scott Freiman will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

SIDE 1 / Sunday, November 10 / 3:00 PM / $25.00 (Side 1 Only) / $40 (Side 1 & 2)

SIDE 2 / Sunday, November 10 / 6:00 PM / $25.00 (Side 2 Only) / $40 (Side 1 & 2)

Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com or call 720-274-6800.





