Dean Delray comes to Comedy Works South this month.

Dean Delray's stand-up comedy is rich with detail and a worldview that can only be gained through genuine life experience. His premises, punch lines and persona are 100% authentic, running the gamut from soft-spoken subtlety, to wide-grinned court jester style antics to loud volume animation.

Dean's no-holds-barred and hard-livin' perspective has been featured on WTF with Marc Maron, Mohr Stories, You Made it Weird and his own weekly podcast, Let There Be Talk, on the All Things Comedy network. Dean's Let There Be Talk podcast is full of raw, unfiltered, off-the-cuff conversations and deep insights with a diverse mix of engaging personalities from the worlds of music, film, TV, comedy and more.

Before he found his calling as the motorcycle riding, hard driving comic he is today, Delray played in an international touring band, opening for Tom Petty, Lenny Kravitz and The Black Crowes and signing a record deal with Linda Perry (hit maker for Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys). As an actor, Delray can be seen in The Longshots (starring Ice Cube), Hell Ride (from Executive Producer Quentin Tarantino), Maron on IFC, and most recently on the 3rd season of Netflix series Love (with Judd Apatow). Dean's stand-up act is warm, inviting and subversively full of conviction, just like the man himself offstage.

