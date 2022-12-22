Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's Presentation of THE NUTCRACKER Sets New Sales Record!
2022 production grossed the highest ticket sales in the organization's history, with every seat sold at the final performance!
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's 2022 presentation of The Nutcracker, sponsored by Altafiber, broke every Nutcracker sales record in the history of the organization, grossing just under $560,000 in ticket sales.
The Nutcracker, choreographed by Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Karen Russo Burke and performed to live accompaniment by Dayton Philharmonic, included Dayton Ballet Company, its pre-professional company (Dayton Ballet Junior and Senior Companies), Kettering Children's Choir, and more than 100 local children.
2022 ticket sales surpassed the previous record of $519,000 in 2018.
"DPAA is phenomenally grateful to the Dayton Community for choosing to celebrate the holidays by seeing The Nutcracker
.," says DPAA President and CEO Patrick Nugent. "We broke all previous sales records by a wide margin, which tells us that the community is ready to come back in droves for live performances. Dayton Ballet has seen great success this year. We look forward to paying tribute to its 85th anniversary in February and thrilling audiences with Peter Pan in April."
"This year, we were able to bring our smaller children's roles back to the stage," says Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Karen Russo Burke, "They bring so much energy, anticipation, and humor to the production. It is certainly a treat to perform to full houses. I can't help but be proud when you add all of that together."
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance returns to the Schuster Center with a New Year's Eve Voyage to Paris led by Neal Gittleman, Artistic Director and Conductor,
-Dayton Philharmonic. The evening showcases artists from all three facets of DPAA, including violinist Aurelian Oprea (Dayton Philharmonic Associate Concertmaster), Soprano , Heather Phillips (Dayton Opera), and Dayton Ballet's Jasmine Getz, Isaac Jones, and Patrick Lennon. For tickets to the event that includes a complimentary glass of champagne (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and celebratory balloon drop, visit daytonperformingarts.org/ticket/nye-2022 .
For information about the rest of DPAA's 2022-23 Ballet, Opera, and Philharmonic seasons, visit daytonperformingarts.org.
