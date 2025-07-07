Dave Smith to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian, political commentator, and podcast host Dave Smith will headline Comedy Works Downtown at Larimer Square from July 10 through 12.

Smith, known for his appearances on The Joe Rogan Experience, Kennedy, The Greg Gutfeld Show, and Tim Pool, blends sharp political insight with biting humor. His 2017 debut special Libertas topped the iTunes comedy chart for over three weeks.

In addition to his stand-up career, he hosts two popular podcasts: Part of the Problem, a libertarian take on current events and media criticism, and Legion of Skanks, a comedy podcast.

Tickets and more information are available at comedyworks.com.