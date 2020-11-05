DCPA Education Offers 20 Virtual Workshops in Partnership With Jeffco Theatre Festival 2020

Events will take place on Friday, November 13.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Education Department will partner with Jeffco Public Schools on its 2020 Jeffco Theatre Festival on Friday, November 13. Designed for middle and high school students and their teachers, the day will feature 32 virtual workshops, individual events and feedback from industry professionals.

Known for engaging more than 150,000 students annually through its theatrical programs, DCPA Education will provide 20 of the workshops for the participants. "We couldn't be more delighted to partner with Drew Keat, Theatre Curriculum Coordinator for Jeffco," said Allison Watrous, DCPA Executive Director of Education and Community Engagement. "We take great joy in working with educators to develop programming that supports curriculum, adapts to changing needs and exposes all youth to the transformative power of live theatre. That we can connect with students virtually, in real-time at the Jeffco Theatre Festival is one more way in which we can ensure that students experience the power of theater and storytelling even when our theatres are closed."

Theatre Education programs are an important component to the success of Jefferson County Public Schools. More than 65 schools throughout the district incorporate Arts Education as a core value. "We are proud to host a variety of experiential learning opportunities in the performing arts," said Keat. "Each year, Jeffco Schools produce hundreds of performances as a vehicle for students to apply knowledge and skills acquired throughout their academic careers. We can see proof that exposure to arts education boosts academic achievement and student success.

"We are so grateful to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts as well as Arete Theatrics for making these workshops available to our students and faculty."

DCPA Education will provide workshops ranging from Acting for the Camera and Broadway Tap to Improv and Auditioning tips among many others. Students may choose to attend four of the 32 workshops and register to present one individual event for adjudication and feedback. For information, visit tinyurl.com/jeffcofest20.

