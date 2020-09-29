Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

The duo will perform on October 22 - 24.

Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson (together known as the comedy duo Sorry About Last Night) launched Guys We F@#ked: The Anti Slut-Shaming Podcast in 2013. The podcast now boasts over half a million subscribers is one of the top downloaded weekly podcasts on iTunes and in the top five most downloaded comedy podcasts. Krystyna was featured in season two of Netflix Master Of None, starring Aziz Ansari. Corinne Fisher first made a splash with her debut one-woman show Corinne Fisher: I Stalk You.

Comedy Works has announced that Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday October 22 / 7:30 pm / $25.00 - $45.00

Friday, October 23 / 7:15 pm & 9:15 pm / $30.00 - $45.00

Saturday, October 24 / 7:00 pm & 9:00 pm / $30.00 - $45.00

Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine with us at Lucy Restaurant.

For Lucy reservations, email question@comedyworks.com

