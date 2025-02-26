Conversation with Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook Will Follow Screening of SHE'S ALL THAT at the Paramount Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Live Conversation with Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook following a screening of She’s All That will be coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, June 28th at 7pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28th at 10am.

Step back into the late ‘90s for a special screening of She’s All That, followed by a live conversation with the film’s iconic stars, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook!

Relive the romance, the makeover magic, and the unforgettable moments that made She’s All That a generation-defining classic. After the screening, Freddie and Rachael will take the stage to share behind-the-scenes stories, reflect on the film’s lasting impact, and revisit their on-screen chemistry that made Zack and Laney’s love story so memorable.

For those looking for an extra-special experience, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include a personal post-show photo opportunity with Freddie and Rachael.

“You’re vapor. You’re a mist. You’re like a fog.” Or maybe, just maybe, you’re still obsessed with She’s All That—and this is your chance to hear straight from the stars who brought it to life!

Whether you crushed on Zack, saw yourself in Laney, or still know every word to Kiss Me, this is a night you won’t want to miss!

Comments