Comedian Greg Fitzsimmons to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mixing an incisive wit with scathing sarcasm, Greg Fitzsimmons has achieved success as a stand-up, an Emmy Award winning writer, and host on TV, radio and his own podcast. Greg is host of the hugely popular FitzDog Radio podcast and The Greg Fitzsimmons Show, on SiriusXM's Howard 101. A regular with Conan O'Brien and Jimmy Kimmel, Greg has made more than 50 visits to The Howard Stern Show.

Greg's one-hour stand-up special, Life On Stage, was named a Top 10 Comedy Release of 2013 by LA Weekly. The special premiered on Comedy Central and is now available as a CD, DVD and download. Greg's 2011 book, Dear Mrs. Fitzsimmons, climbed the best-seller charts.

Recently, Greg was seen in the hit Netflix series, Santa Clarita Diet. He spent five years as a panelist on VH1's Best Week Ever, hosted The Speed Channel's Pumped, and starred in two half-hour stand-up specials on Comedy Central. He is a frequent guest on The Adam Carolla Show and The Joe Rogan Experience. Greg wrote and appeared on all three seasons of the hit Judd Apatow HBO series, Crashing. Writing credits include HBO's Lucky Louie, Cedric the Entertainer Presents, Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher, and The Man Show. He has won four Daytime Emmys as a writer & producer on The Ellen Degeneres Show, “The Jury Award for Best Comedian” from The HBO Comedy Arts Festival, and a Cable Ace Award for hosting the MTV game show Idiot Savants.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Greg Fitzsimmons will perform at Comedy Works

Larimer Square:

Thursday August 29 / 7:30 PM / $20.00

Friday August 30 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $28.00

Saturday August 31 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $28.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Comments