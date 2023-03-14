Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian David Cross Comes To Fox Theatre This May

Emmy Award winner and two-time Grammy Award nominee, David Cross is an inventive performer, writer, and producer on stage and screen.

Mar. 14, 2023  
Comedian David Cross brings his WORST DADDY IN THE WORLD TOUR to Fox Theatre, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Tickets on sale at 10AM Friday, March 17th HERE.

On February 12, 2022, Cross premiered his comedy special, David Cross: I'm From The Future, as a livestream event available internationally on his website. Recorded on November 8, 2021 in Brooklyn, NY, the special finds Cross reflecting on life during the pandemic, euthanizing a pet, The Gettysburg Address, the true power of wishes, and so much more. Cross' 2019 comedy special, David Cross: Oh Come On, is available on Amazon Prime and Peacock. He was nominated for two Grammy Awards for the albums, ...America...Great, and Shut Up You F***ing Baby, and his comedy special, David Cross: The Pride is Back, was named one of the 25 best stand-up comedy specials and concert films of all time by Rolling Stone in July 2015.

In 2021, Cross starred in the National Geographic series, Genius: Aretha, portraying famed music producer, Jerry Wexler, opposite Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin; he made guest appearances in the, critically-acclaimed HBO Max miniseries, Station Eleven; and starred in the HBO Max film, 8-Bit Christmas. Other groundbreaking TV credits include Arrested Development, Goliath, The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, Mr. Show with Bob and David, Freak Show, and The Ben Stiller Show.

In 2020, Cross received rave reviews for his starring role in the dramatic film, The Dark Divide, and in 2018, he was part of the ensemble cast with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep in Steven Spielberg's The Post. Cross released the indie film Hits, which he wrote and directed and has appeared in numerous films including Kill Your Darlings, It's a Disaster, Abel, Year One, Waiting for Guffman, Men in Black and Men in Black II, Ghost World, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Pitch Perfect 2, I'm Not There, and he provided his vocal talents for several animated films, including Megamind, the Kung Fu Panda franchise and Curious George.

Tickets available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230622®id=62&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxtheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




