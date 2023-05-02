Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik Adds Third Show At Paramount Theatre

The general on sale will begin this Friday, May 5 at 10 AM at ParamountDenver.com. There will also be a special pre-sale offer starting this Wednesday, May 3. 

May. 02, 2023  

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik Adds Third Show At Paramount Theatre

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik is bringing his new 2023 stand-up tour, Bones and All, to Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre October 19 & 20 and due to overwhelming demand, a third show has been added on Thursday, October 19! His Fall tour will include over 30 different cities across North America with new material.

The general on sale will begin this Friday, May 5 at 10 AM at ParamountDenver.com. There will also be a special pre-sale offer starting this Wednesday, May 3. All tour dates and info will be ANTHONYJESELNIK.COM/TOUR.

Anthony Jeselnik is a stand-up comedian from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He can currently be seen on his podcast, THE JESELNIK AND ROSENTHAL VANITY PROJECT, alongside co-host Gregg Rosenthal. His most recent stand up special, FIRE IN THE MATERNITY WARD, premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim. Anthony was also the creator, host and producer of his series, GOOD TALK and THE JESELNIK OFFENSIVE on Comedy Central. He also appeared on multiple roasts for the network, most notably THE ROAST OF Donald Trump and THE ROAST OF Charlie Sheen.

Additionally, Anthony wrote and performed the stand-up specials THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS, an hour-long for Netflix and CALIGULA, an hour-long for Comedy Central which followed his debut comedy album, SHAKESPEARE, for Comedy Central Records. He has performed on CONAN, THE TONIGHT SHOW, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE and was a writer and the first ever stand-up comic to appear on LATE NIGHT WITH Jimmy Fallon.




Ali Siddiq Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square: Photo
Ali Siddiq Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square:
Ali Siddiq is stand-up comedian, public speaker, and writer out of Houston. Ali’s unique style of stand-up began behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories.
Denver Arts & Venues Announces McNichols Civic Center Building And Buell Theatre Summe Photo
Denver Arts & Venues Announces McNichols Civic Center Building And Buell Theatre Summer Exhibitions And Events
Denver Arts & Venues will present four new summer exhibitions at McNichols Civic Center Building and a Buell Theatre lobby exhibit, with several exhibition-related events, including the fifth event in the Cultural Fashion Runway Series, which celebrates accessible fashion.
Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7 Photo
Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
Caroline Rhea is a stand-up comedian and actress, best known for her role as Hilda Spellman on the ABC hit series Sabrina The Teenage Witch, and numerous comedy specials on Comedy Central, HBO and Showtime.
Denver Arts & Venues Celebrates 20 Years Of The Five Points Jazz Festival Photo
Denver Arts & Venues Celebrates 20 Years Of The Five Points Jazz Festival
In anticipation of International Jazz Day, April 30, Denver Arts & Venues is pleased to announce the performance lineup for the 2023 Five Points Jazz Festival, which returns to the neighborhood to celebrate the music, culture and roots of Denver's historic Five Points on Saturday, June 10 from noon to 8 p.m. This year marks 20 years since the first festival which was held in April 2004.

More Hot Stories For You


Comedian Anthony Jeselnik Adds Third Show At Paramount TheatreComedian Anthony Jeselnik Adds Third Show At Paramount Theatre
May 2, 2023

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik is bringing his new 2023 stand-up tour, Bones and All, to Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre October 19 & 20 and due to overwhelming demand, a third show has been added on Thursday, October 19! His Fall tour will include over 30 different cities across North America with new material.
Nominations Announced For State-Wide High School Musical Bobby G AwardsNominations Announced For State-Wide High School Musical Bobby G Awards
May 2, 2023

Nominations have been announced for the ninth annual Bobby G Awards by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA).
Ali Siddiq Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square:Ali Siddiq Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square:
May 2, 2023

Ali Siddiq is stand-up comedian, public speaker, and writer out of Houston. Ali’s unique style of stand-up began behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories.
Denver Arts & Venues Announces McNichols Civic Center Building And Buell Theatre Summer Exhibitions And EventsDenver Arts & Venues Announces McNichols Civic Center Building And Buell Theatre Summer Exhibitions And Events
May 1, 2023

Denver Arts & Venues will present four new summer exhibitions at McNichols Civic Center Building and a Buell Theatre lobby exhibit, with several exhibition-related events, including the fifth event in the Cultural Fashion Runway Series, which celebrates accessible fashion.
Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7Caroline Rhea Comes To Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square, May 4- 7
April 28, 2023

Caroline Rhea is a stand-up comedian and actress, best known for her role as Hilda Spellman on the ABC hit series Sabrina The Teenage Witch, and numerous comedy specials on Comedy Central, HBO and Showtime.
share