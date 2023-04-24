Coal Creek Theater Presents ROPE Next Month

Set in England 1929. For the mere sake of adventure, danger, and the "fun of the thing," Wyndham Brandon persuades his weak-minded friend, Charles Granillo, to assist him in the murder of a fellow undergraduate, a perfectly harmless man named Ronald Raglan. They place the body in a wooden chest, and to add spice to their handiwork, invite a few acquaintances, including the dead youth's father, to a party, the chest with its gruesome contents serving as a supper table. The horror and tension are worked up gradually as a storm, complete with lightning and thunder, grows outside.

The cast includes Colby Kenney (Wyndham Brandon), Megan Edwards (Charles Granillo), Faye Quam (Sabot), Steve Rausch (Sir Johnstone Kentley), Barbara Bieno (Mrs. Debenham), Stephanie Oke (Leila Arden), Christian Dhainin (Kenneth Raglan), and Ron Dailey (Rupert Cadell).