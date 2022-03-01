Christopher Titus Comes to Comedy Works South, March 10- 12

Comedy Works has announced that Christopher Titus will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Christopher Titus is a prolific stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and producer. His stand up work sees him playing to sell out audiences at clubs and theaters around the country.

Titus has sold scripts and ideas to NBC, ABC, FOX and Comedy Central . His multi-cam half hour Titus premiered to critical and audience acclaim on Fox, earning the show an Emmy Nomination, while Titus himself received a WGA Award Nomination for his writing on the show.Titus has written and starred in eight 90 minute comedy specials, some of which spent months on the Billboard Top Ten Comedy Chart. He is currently performing his ninth 90 minute special Stories I Shouldn't Tell, while his most recent hit special Amerigeddon, is available on Amazon. Additionally, Titus has a very successful podcast called The Armageddon Update/Titus Podcast with 8 million downloads.

Most recently, Chris wrote, produced, directed and starred in the feature Special Unit, about a team of special needs people who form an undercover police unit. With a take no prisoners wit, years of writing hysterical, poignant comedy both in front of and behind the camera, Chris Titus is a voice unlike any other.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com for more information.