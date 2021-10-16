Christina P to Perform at Downtown Comedy Works This October

Comedy Works announced that renowned comic Christina P will perform at Comedy Works in Larimer Square. Christina P is a stand-up comedian, writer, TV personality and podcast host. She has two Netflix specials, "The Degenerates" and "Christina P: Mother Inferior." Christina discusses the upside of getting older and the "Me Too" movement, as well as realities of motherhood, marriage and her own childhood. The hugely successful podcast "Your Mom's House", which Christina hosts with her husband, comedian Tom Segura, is a top-rated comedy podcast on iTunes.

Christina is best known for providing her unique and humorous pop culture commentary on several Vh1 countdown shows, TV Guide Channel, Insane or Inspired, World's Dumbest and Wildest TV Moments. She was also on How to Be a Grown Up, Funniest Wins with Marlon Wayans, and was a round table regular and writer on Chelsea Lately.

With a background in animation, Christina has written on and lent her voice to several animated projects, like the feature film TV: The Movie, the TV series Trolls, and narrated the documentary Can We Take a Joke?. She was given Animation Magazine's "Up and Coming Writer" Award. She's also performed at comedy festivals and comedy clubs across the world and has performed for the troops.

Christina P will perform October 21-23. Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com or call 303-595-3637.