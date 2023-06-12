Chris Distefano Comes to the Paramount Theatre in December

Comedy Works Entertainment presents CHRIS DISTEFANO: RIGHT INTENTION, WRONG MOVE coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, December 9th at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

Chris Distefano is one of today's biggest and most beloved names in comedy. Chris quickly rose to success after being named the funniest person on MTV for his show-stopping performances on the Guy Code/Girl Code series. From there, he went on to star in IFC's Benders, co-host the Netflix gameshow Ultimate Beastmaster, and even had his own CBS sitcom. Outside of TV, Chris has become one of the most respected and flat-out funniest comedians in the stand-up world. Fresh off his appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman and Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2019, Chris released his Comedy Central special 38 Waist, which perfectly encompassed both his Brooklyn-born edge and nice-guy charm. Chris' second full-length special, Speshy Weshy, premiered on Netflix in May of 2022 to wide acclaim. Currently, Chris can be seen on ViceTV as the host of Jimmy Kimmel's Super Maximum Retro Show.

When Chris isn't on stage delivering his gut-busting jokes, you can catch him in his element in the comfort of his own couch where he records his wildly successful podcasts, “Chrissy Chaos” and “Hey Babe”, the latter of which he co-hosts with Impractical Jokers' Sal Vulcano. Both podcasts are among the most popular on all streaming platforms and have massive followings on Patreon. A big sports fan, Chris has been fortunate to host episodes of shows including MLB's Off The Bat and MSG's The Brackets, and was invited by the New York Mets to throw the first game pitch in 2021. Chris has a fearless, yet endearing stage presence, and his natural ability to connect with audiences around the world has made him a household name in not just comedy, but all of entertainment. Since selling out the world-famous Beacon Theater in New York City, Chris continues to travel the country on a sold out comedy tour, entertaining thousands by poking fun at the world—and himself—with his uniquely warm energy.