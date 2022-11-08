Central City Opera Presents AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS This December
Performances run December 11 - 18, 2022.
Central City Opera presents the family-friendly opera Amahl and the Night Visitors in a limited-run series across the Front Range this December. Commissioned by NBC as the first opera written for television, Amahl and the Night Visitors debuted on December 24, 1951, and became an annual tradition until 1966. Composer Gian Carlo Menotti drew inspiration for the opera from Hieronymus Bosch's The Adoration of the Magi, which hangs in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and from his childhood in Italy where Christmas gifts were brought by the Three Kings instead of Santa Claus.
Amahl and the Night Visitors tells the story of Amahl, a shepherd boy who has a propensity to tell tall tales, and his mother. Amahl's most recent story is about a star with a tail that moves across the sky like a chariot on fire. When three splendid strangers knock on the door and ask to rest in their tiny home, Amahl is thrilled and fascinated. When the visitors describe the miraculous child they are seeking, both Amahl and his mother are moved to give reverence to the child as well.
Their humble faith conjures a miracle. Central City Opera's production features dynamic local singers, including tenor Javier Abreu as King Kaspar, mezzo-soprano Jennifer DeDominici as the Mother, bass-baritone Paul Griggsby as King Balthazar, baritone Jonathan Hays and King Melchior, baritone Jerome Síbulo as the Page, and Brian Erickson and Kason Nicholas (appearing courtesy of the Colorado Children's Chorale) will share the role of Amahl. Members of the Central City Opera Orchestra will be conducted by Central City Opera Music Director John Baril and Iliana Lucero Barron will direct the production.
More Hot Stories For You
November 9, 2022
Academy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning artist David Byrne appeared on the “Destination Freedom Black Radio Days” podcast, in a 3-part series featuring Byrne’s immersive theatrical experience, THEATER OF THE MIND. The episode is available to listen to here!
Stories On Stage Presents MAKING MERRY Next Month
November 9, 2022
Stories on Stage presents “Making Merry” on Saturday, December 17 at 2:00 p.m. at the Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Ave. in Boulder and Sunday, December 18 at 2:00 p.m. at the King Center, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO 80204.
Central City Opera Presents AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS This December
November 8, 2022
Central City Opera presents the family-friendly opera Amahl and the Night Visitors in a limited-run series across the Front Range this December.
Natasha Leggero Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, November 23
November 7, 2022
Comedy Works has announced that Natasha Leggero will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.
John Heffron Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, November 10- 12
November 7, 2022
Comedy Works has announced that John Heffron will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.