Central City Opera, Denver Phil Orchestra & Performing Arts Academy Unite for THE MOZART REQUIEM

Delight in a early holiday gift with an electrifying concert featuring classical music's greatest masterpieces. Musicians from Central City Opera, Denver Philharmonic Orchestra and Performing Arts Academy will unite for The Mozart Requiem on November 15 and 16 at the Central Presbyterian Church Antonia Brico Stage in Denver.



The acoustically breathtaking space is the perfect setting for a dramatic experience that features works from Rossini, Ponchielli and Borodin, culminating with Mozart's Requiem, a haunting piece that the composer was finalizing before his untimely death.



"Mozart's Requiem is one of the finest vocal-orchestral masterpieces ever created. It is at once heartbreaking, fiery and consoling," says Lawrence Golan, Denver Philharmonic Orchestra's Music Director.



Central City Opera's top soloists will contribute their powerful voices to the performance, including Anna Christy (Soprano), who can be seen July - August starring in Central City Opera's production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, Abigail Nims (Mezzo-Soprano), Matthew Plenk (Tenor) and Eric J. McConnell (Bass-Baritone).



"The phenomenal vocalists they have lined up will be a real treat for us to work with," says Golan. "We are delighted to partner with Central City Opera for this extraordinary event."



Central City Opera and Denver Philharmonic have also partnered with the Performing Arts Academy to provide the chorus for this concert event. The chorus will feature students from Mountain Vista and Thunderridge High Schools.



Doors open at 6:15 pm on Friday, November 15 for a 7:30 pm performance and at 1:45 pm on November 16 for a 3:00 pm performance. Tickets are $38 for adults and $33 for students and seniors. Buy online at centralcityopera.org or call 303-292-6700.



In anticipation of the performance, Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library will host Central City Opera staff for a special presentation of the Academy Award-winning film Amadeus on November 2 at 1:00 pm. Join us to watch the film and learn more about The Mozart Requiem.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You