Central City Opera Announces Pamela A. Pantos As President And Chief Executive Officer

Central City Opera is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Pamela A. Pantos, MBA, CFRE, as the new President and Chief Executive Officer. An experienced nonprofit and arts executive, Pantos joins Artistic Director Pelham "Pat" Pearce, Jr., to lead the organization. Pantos will begin her role on February 28, 2022.



"Pamela is a seasoned leader with significant experience in the arts and the Board is confident that she is the right person to build upon the legacy of Central City Opera and our commitment to serving our community," said Anne McGonagle, co-chair of the Central City Opera Board of Directors.



Pantos has held executive positions at arts organizations including the Boston Children's Chorus, Newport Music Festival, Arts Consulting Group and Opera North. She is a proven leader with the skills to energize organizations, achieve operational excellence and institutional advancement. She has also advised national institutions including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Park Avenue Armory and Bravo! Vail.



Additionally, Pantos spent over ten years in Europe performing opera roles in many of the world's most prestigious venues. As a mezzo-soprano, she recorded for EMI and the Companions Label and was on the roster of Columbia Artists.



"I am honored to join Central City Opera as the new President & CEO and excited to contribute to the continued success of the organization," said Pantos. "Utilizing the power of the arts and the company's strength in historic preservation, I look forward to furthering the vision of this unique gem of an opera company."



Pantos will serve as the company's managing director, chief administrator and community ambassador in consideration of CCO's dual role as both opera producer and owner of 27 historic properties. Pearce will continue to oversee the creation and preparation of the annual summer festival, manage the Education and Community Engagement department and lead any additional artistic programming for the company.