Celebrate Black History Month at the Parsons Theater with Three Productions

In honor of Black History Month, Northglenn Arts will present a series of culturally enriching performances at the Parsons Theatre. These events aim to celebrate the rich history and invaluable contributions of Black Americans through a diverse range of artistic expressions.

Colorado Repertory Jazz Orchestra: Ella and Louis - Jazz Music’s Perfect Partnership with Mary Louise Lee & Robert Johnson

7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9

Embark on a musical journey at the Parsons Theatre as the Colorado Repertory Jazz Orchestra (CJRO) pays tribute to the iconic album "Ella & Louis." Join acclaimed Colorado artists Mary Louise Lee and Robert Johnson as they bring to life classic songs by renowned composers such as Irving Berlin and the Gershwins. This collaboration promises an unforgettable performance. For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/NGARTS-CJRO-Ella-Louis.

Makin' Cake

7:30 p.m., Sat. Feb. 24

Makin’ Cake with host Dasha Kelly is a national touring show that delves into American history through engaging storytelling, digital media, and the art of baking. This thought-provoking performance explores themes of race, culture, and class in a unique and entertaining manner. Join us for an evening filled with aha moments, engaging dialogue, and a cake reception featuring local celebrity guest baker Cleo Parker Robinson! Secure your tickets at bit.ly/NGARTS-Makin-Cake.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance: Springtime in Mourning

Thurs., Feb. 29 & Fri., March 1

Experience the mesmerizing artistry of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (CPRD) as they present "Springtime in Mourning." This exciting performance celebrates the power of the human spirit and the promise of hope. Featuring works by Cedric D. Hall, Cleo Parker Robinson, and Winifred R. Harris, this showcase promises an exhilarating journey through dance and music. For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/CPRD-SpringtimeinMourning.

Northglenn Arts invites the community to join in these celebratory events, embracing the diversity, talent, and resilience of the Black community. Let us come together to honor and appreciate the profound impact of Black Americans on our cultural tapestry.

Location: Parsons Theatre, 1 E. Memorial Parkway, Northglenn, CO

For more information: NorthglennARTS.org or contact the Parsons Theatre Box Office at 303.450.8888.



About Northglenn Arts:

Northglenn Arts is the cultural services division of the City of Northglenn and strives to provide affordable access to the arts in north Denver by presenting live quality productions through Northglenn Arts Presents and Northglenn Youth Theatre, offering outdoor summer concerts and movies, drama classes for youth through NYT Academy, public art through Northglenn’s Art on Parade and other commissions, and special events throughout the year. Northglenn Arts is generously funded by Northglenn Arts & Humanities Foundation, SCFD, Colorado Creative Industries, TourWest, National Endowment for the Arts, and Westaf.

About the City of Northglenn: Home to 38,900 residents located 13 miles north of downtown Denver, Northglenn is a diverse and welcoming community that celebrates its small-town character, urban energy, and thriving businesses. Learn more by visiting Click Here. Like us on Facebook @cityofnorthglenn and follow us on Twitter @northglennco.