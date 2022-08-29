Buntport Theater Company Presents the Remount of COYOTE. BADGER. RATTLESNAKE.
Performances run September 30 – October 15.
Coyote. Badger. Rattlesnake. is a wild comedy written in collaboration with local playwright Ellen K. Graham and is returning to the stage for three weeks this fall. Join Carroll and Glenn as they work behind-the-scenes on a museum nature diorama. Working on this outmoded intersection of science and art, they are confronted with their own humanity. Being alive among the dead - real among the fake - can be taxing. Furthermore, something is awry at the museum and when Carroll and Glenn start hearing unexplained noises, things dive even deeper "behind-the-scenes"...
This silly, fanciful, and hilarious examination of artifice versus reality returns to the Buntport stage for a short run starting in late September. Buntport Theater Company has been creating exclusively new work for over 20 years. They are excited to revisit a favorite from the past before creating two new productions that will debut in 2023. This is Buntport's 22nd season in Denver.
Coyote. Badger. Rattlesnake.
September 30 - October 15
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30
Sundays at 3:00
One Monday performance on October 10th at 7:30
During the Covid shutdown, Buntport shifted to a name-your-price model for tickets, in order to ensure that their work remained as accessible as possible. That system
continues. Audience members can name any price (including $0) at buntport.com.
There is limited seating so early reservations are recommended.
Because many local productions continue to shut down due to Covid outbreaks, Buntport continues to require audience members to mask.