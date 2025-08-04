Brian Simpson Will Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square August 7–9

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy Works Larimer Square will welcome stand-up comedian Brian Simpson for a three-night run from August 7–9, with five performances scheduled. Known for his sharp wit and deeply personal perspective, Simpson has become one of the most compelling new voices in comedy today.

A Marine Corps veteran and former foster child, Simpson draws on his life experiences to deliver a refreshingly honest and hilarious take on the world. He’s a paid regular at both The Comedy Store and The Comedy Mothership in Austin, and was named a New Face at Just For Laughs in 2021. In 2023, he was included on Variety’s Top Comics to Watch list.

Simpson made his television debut on Lights Out with David Spade and has since appeared on That's My Time with David Letterman. His stand-up is currently featured in The Standups Season 3 on Netflix, as well as in his acclaimed one-hour Netflix special, Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership.