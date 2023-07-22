Brian Posehn to Play Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

Performances are Thursday, July 27 though Saturday, July 29.

By: Jul. 22, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Brian Posehn will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square on Thursday July 27 at 8:00 PM ($20), Friday, July 28 at 7:30 & 9:45 PM ($29.00), and Saturday, July 29 and 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM ($29.00).

As a writer/actor/stand-up comic, Brian Posehn doesn't have a ton of down time. He's currently co-creating and starring in an upcoming cartoon for Nickelodeon. Brian most recently was an NSA intern on TruTV's Top Secret Videos. You can also catch Brian on the popular Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, the acclaimed Netflix show Lady Dynamite, FX's You're The Worst and in his recurring roles on The Big Bang Theory and New Girl. He was one of the stars of Comedy Central's popular show, The Sarah Silverman Program. He has also appeared on such seminal sitcoms as Seinfeld, NewsRadio, Everybody Loves Raymond, Friends, The Neighborhood and a recurring role on Just Shoot Me.

In the sketch comedy world, he's known as one of the writers and performers on HBO's acclaimed Mr. Show. In 2015 he co-produced Odenkirk and Cross's return to sketch with the Netflix hit, With Bob and David.

In stand-up comedy he's known as one of the original members of the Comedians of Comedy. He's recorded two half hour specials for Comedy Central, four comedy albums and three hour long specials, The Fartist, Criminally Posehn and 25 X 2.

In voice-acting he's done everything from Scooby Doo to a recent role on The Simpsons. He starred on the animated shows, Mission Hill and 3 South and has turned up in Adventure Time, American Dad, Bob's Burgers and Steven Universe, to name a few. His voice was featured in the 2017 Dreamworks Animated comedy, Captain Underpants.

In the last several years he's also been able to produce and host a popular D&D comedy podcast, Nerd Poker and co-write 45 issues of the best-selling Marvel comic book series Deadpool.

In 2018 he released his first book, Forever Nerdy. In 2019, he completed a comedy metal album Grandpa Metal, featuring metal legends from Anthrax, Dethklok, Slayer and Soundgarden. Grandpa Metal was released to rave reviews in the metal world in February of 2020. In May, he was featured on Celebrity Worst Cooks on Food Network. He currently has a weekly two hour show spinning his favorite meta songs on GimmeMetal.com.

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here.




Recommended For You