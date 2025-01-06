Brian Posehn to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brian Posehn will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square on Thursday January 9, Friday January 10, and Saturday January 11.

As a writer/actor/stand-up comic, Brian Posehn doesn’t have a ton of down time. He’s currently co-creating and starring in an upcoming cartoon for Nickelodeon. You can also catch Brian on the popular Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, the acclaimed Netflix show Lady Dynamite, FX’s You’re The Worst and in his recurring roles on The Big Bang Theory and New Girl. He was one of the stars of Comedy Central's popular show, The Sarah Silverman Program. He has also appeared on such seminal sitcoms as Seinfeld, NewsRadio, Everybody Loves Raymond, Friends, The Neighborhood and a recurring role on Just Shoot Me.

In the sketch comedy world, he’s known as one of the writers and performers on HBO's acclaimed Mr. Show, in 2015 he co-produced Odenkirk and Cross’s return to sketch with the Netflix hit, With Bob and David.

In stand-up comedy he’s known as one of the original members of the Comedians of Comedy. He’s recorded two half hour specials for Comedy Central, four comedy albums and three hour long specials, The Fartist, Criminally Posehn and 25 X 2.

In the last several years he’s also been able to produce and host a popular D&D comedy podcast, Nerd Poker and co-write 45 issues of the best-selling Marvel comic book series Deadpool. In 2018 he released his first book, Forever Nerdy. In 2019, he completed a comedy metal album Grandpa Metal, featuring metal legends from Anthrax, Dethklok, Slayer and Soundgarden.



