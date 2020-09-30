Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The performance will take place on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Sep. 30, 2020  
Boulder Theater Presents AN EVENING WITH DAVE WATTS & FRIENDS

Boulder Theater presents AN EVENING WITH DAVE WATTS & FRIENDS featuring members of the Motet & Magic Beans on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Tickets must be purchased in tables of 4 or 8 and each ticket comes with 2 McDevitt Taco Supply tacos, 2 drinks, and chips & salsa for the table. This event will follow strict local, state, and national guidelines. Boulder Theater's own reopening guidelines can be found here.

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale now HERE

$55 Seated Reserved Tickets plus applicable service fees

21+ Event


