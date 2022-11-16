Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Big Jay Oakerson Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week

Performances are November 17-19.

Nov. 16, 2022  
Big Jay Oakerson has been a stand out at comedy and music festivals around the world for the last two decades including Just For Laughs Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver & Sydney Australia, the New York Comedy Festival, and SXSW among others. He is currently the co-host of podcasts The Legion of Skanks & The SDR Show on Gas Digital Network and of The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Dan Soder, on Comedy Central Radio on SiriusXM.

Jay has appeared on multiple television shows including his one hour special Live At Webster Hall followed by his half-hour special on Netflix which premiered as part of the hit series The Degenerates. He is the host and creator of the crowd work show What's Your F#$king Deal?!. Other appearances include Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer, The Late Show With Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central's The Comedy Jam & This Is Not Happening as well as the IFC show Z-Rock.

Comedy Works has announced that Big Jay Oakerson will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Thursday, November 17 / 8:00 PM / $25.00

Friday, November 18 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, November 19 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00




