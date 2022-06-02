BWW Review: CATS at DCPA

There are some shows that you have been waiting a lifetime to see that once you see it, a meaningful and transformational experience can occur. Big name musicals that travel the world and finally make their touring stop in your city. And then there are shows that you've waited for with high expectations that instead leave you asking, "Is this what the hype is all about?" Such was my experience with the recent Denver stop for the current touring production of Cats at DCPA.

My first thought is, "What is there to say about Cats that hasn't already been said?" But honestly, given its longevity in theater circles, I was left with way more questions than answers. Cats is the literal definition of insanity: doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result. The opening song lyrics is essentially just the word "cats" on repeat and it is not the only song that repeats lyrics on a loop. It was about halfway through act one I had my first moment of, "What are we doing here? Where is this going? What is happening?" Although I would agree there are plot points scattered throughout the show, it misses a plot in and of itself.

The show itself overshadows the production and cast performances. The set design is brilliant, the choreography is both contemporary and reverent to the original. It also provides an opportunity for the cast to really become one ensemble force, but the other side of that is a lack of opportunity for standout performances to linger in the mind because of the lack of structure. I will also mention that although I appreciate the hard work and dedication from the performers, in addition to their professionalism and theatrical excellence, I feel like their motivation was perhaps being drawn from the wrong sources. Cats is an incredibly absurd experience and I wish that the approach would have been to have them appear to be in on the joke; to break the fourth wall. Instead, it felt more like "method acting" into believing they're dancing felines. Suspension of disbelief can only get you so far.

Ultimately, I think Cats would work as anything other than what it is. I imagine myself sitting in workshops back in the day getting to the point I did while watching the show now where I started to question reality and turning to Andy Weber just to say, "Maybe we should stop." Perhaps at that point, however, the money had been spent and the train running full steam ahead. At times, it felt like I was participating in an SNL sketch; seeing a parody musical that pokes fun at all the reasons some people don't like musicals. In any case, it makes the everyday pandemonium in real life seem a little less chaotic and a little more manageable.

Cats runs at DCPA through May 29, 2022. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/cats/?gclid=CjwKCAjw7cGUBhA9EiwArBAvoq3QuU6ObzvX-chfDhrxApDJkScgNIB1oUlhAdpqJRhEnQ4F6ySFEBoCyJkQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds.