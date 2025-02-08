BECKY'S NEW CAR Set for Coal Creek Theater of Louisville Beginning This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Coal Creek Theater of Louisville will present Becky's New Car February 28-March 15 at the Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Monday, March 10th at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, March 2 and 9 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $25-$28 (February 28 is “Pay what you will night” with a $5 minimum) and available at www.cctlouisville.org. For more information call 303-665-0955.

Have you ever been tempted to flee your own life? Becky Foster is caught in middle age, middle management and in a middling marriage—with no prospects for change on the horizon. Then one night Becky is offered nothing short of a new life…and the audience is offered a chance to ride shotgun in a way that most plays wouldn't dare. Becky's New Car is a thoroughly original comedy with serious overtones, a devious and delightful romp down the road not taken.

Director Rob Mess comments, “Ever have an existential crisis of near biblical proportions? Have you ever felt as if your life... which is just fine, really... but, damn it.... just isn't good enough and you're sure that there must be something more? Well then you just may relate to Becky Foster. Written by Steven Dietz, “Becky's New Car” has a unique take on the midlife crisis. Climb inside the mind of the average American housewife, Becky Foster. Ride shotgun as she struggles to make sense of her life while keeping up with the housework, a full- time job, a roofer husband and an adult son living in the basement at the same time! And when this woman is offered the opportunity to answer the question, “Is that it? Is that all there is?”, she just can't resist….”

The cast includes Courtney Velarde (Becky Foster), Chris Martinez (Joe Foster), Michael King (Walter Flood), Libby Shull (Kenni Flood), JC Reyes (Chris Foster), Max Cabot (Steve), and Mandy Lahey (Ginger).

Photo Credit: Lynn Fleming

