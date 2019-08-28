BDTStage Will Dance the Night Away with MAMMA MIA!

Opening Oct. 5, a??Mamma Mia!a?? tells the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny, funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make a??Mamma Mia!a?? a trip down the aisle you'll never forget - with a mother, a daughter, and three possible dads!

Nominated for four Tony Awards, a??Mamma Mia!a?? is the first show of BDT's 43rd Season, and plays through February 22. BDT's Artistic Director Michael Duran expressed his enthusiasm. "We've been wanting to do this show for a very long time," Duran said. "All of us at BDT are so excited to finally be able to bring a??Mamma Mia!a?? to our stage. Doesn't get any better than the incredible music of ABBA!"

After their success with this summer's run of a??Disney's Beauty and the Beasta??, BDT Stage is proud to see the return of Matthew D. Peters and Alicia K. Meyers as co-directors and choreographers. "Ali and I have been waiting for years to do a??Mamma Mia!a?? together," Peters said. "The songs of ABBA have always been a part of my dance world, so to now be able to choreograph them in this show is a dream come true. It's going to be the BEST dance party of the year. We are getting ready to dance for our lives!"

Tickets for a??Mamma Mia!a?? are on sale now starting at just $50, which includes the performance and dinner served by the stars of the show. Full bar, appetizers, and desserts are available for purchase. All tickets for preview performances (Oct 5 - 10, 2019) are just $45. Discounts are available for groups of 12 or more. Tickets can be purchased at bdtstage.com or by calling the Box Office at 303-449-6000 or in person at 5501 Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder. Box Office hours are Tuesday 10am-3pm, Wed-Sat 10am-10pm, and Sunday 9am-10pm.

Entering its 43rd Season, BDT Stage (Boulder's Dinner Theatre) mounts award-winning productions of Broadway favorites with dinner served at your table by the performers. BDT's 43rd Season includes a??Mamma Mia!a??, the sweeping musical epic a??Ragtime The Musicala??, and Rodgers and Hammerstein's final masterpiece, a??The Sound Of Musica??, as well as a variety of concert and cabaret performances throughout the year. To find out more, visit www.bdtstage.com.





